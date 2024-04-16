INTO University Partnerships’ Foundation Medicine Programme Achieves Remarkable Success

INTO University Partnerships‘ foundation programme in medicine and health has experienced remarkable success, with a majority of its students securing conditional offers for medical degrees in the UK and overseas.

This academic year, 70% of the international students in the 2023 cohort who are targeting a career in medicine have been offered a place on a five-year MBBS degree.

The programme, operating at the INTO London Centre, started in April 2022 and admitted its first group of international students in September 2022. Students in this foundation programme are provided with opportunities to progress to numerous renowned universities globally, including those in the QS Top 150, and to various sought-after health profession degrees.

The foundation year comprises modules in biology, chemistry, mathematics, and research skills, plus two specialised medicine modules unique to INTO London. These include Advanced Sciences for Medicine, which broadens the students’ scientific understanding tailored to medicine, and Professional and Communication Skills for Medicine, designed to develop skills crucial for medical interviews and effective healthcare practice.

Nara from South Korea, a participant in the first cohort, has secured unconditional offers to study medicine at Aston University and Queen Mary University of London, Malta Campus.

Nara commented, “As an international student, it’s very important to know how to communicate well. At INTO, I take part in English classes and improve my academic writing, and how to prepare for presentations – this really helped me when writing personal statements. I also have 1-1 sessions with the university progression and career manager, during which I discuss personal statements and they provide feedback for applying to university medical schools.”

Furthermore, 95% of students on the foundation programme have received offers from British universities for various medical-related degrees. Those who did not secure offers for medicine have been accepted into other programmes such as Biomedical Sciences, Medical Sciences, Pharmacology, and Biology at universities including Bristol University, Queen Mary University of London, Aston University, and University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Robin Peel, the Centre Director at INTO London, stated, “We have designed this foundation programme in medicine and health professions to give our students the best chance of getting into and being successful on their chosen health degree with excellent progression options, a guaranteed interview at a UK medical school and unique specialist modules.”

INTO University Partnerships provides extensive support to students during their university application process, including an online part-time University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT) preparation programme available during the summer before the foundation course begins.

Students receive individualised support through one-on-one sessions, and in group sessions, they are collectively guided through the application process. The University Progression and Careers Manager at INTO London organizes workshops for writing personal statements, coordinates guest lectures and masterclasses with medical professionals, and provides thorough interview preparation and practice.

INTO London students regularly engage in practical sessions in the ‘Superlab’ at London Metropolitan University, one of Europe’s largest laboratories. This facility is geared towards enhancing their academic and professional skills, where they learn proper lab etiquette, improve their English language skills for scientific communication, and gain proficiency in using sophisticated lab equipment.

The INTO London Centre offers customised university preparation programmes that guarantee entry to over 100 universities across the UK and Europe. Its location near London’s financial hub and the culturally rich areas of Spitalfields, Brick Lane, and Shoreditch provides a vibrant and stimulating learning environment.

Since its foundation in 2005, INTO University Partnerships has been instrumental in assisting over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries in achieving their academic dreams at leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia.