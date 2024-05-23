PSA Prime Marine Honoured for Sustainability Initiatives in Marine Industry

PSA Prime Marine, a pioneer in the UK’s marine leisure industry, is delighted to announce a series of significant achievements and recognition that underscore its growing influence and dedication to excellence.

The latest accolade for PSA Prime Marine is the prestigious Green Innovator Award, received at the 2024 South Coast & Green Tech Boat Show. This award, presented by Tim Mayer, Sales and Marketing Director of MDL Marinas, celebrates the company’s exceptional contributions to sustainability, innovation, and design in the marine sector.

Returning for its third year, the MDL Green Innovator Award honours companies that demonstrate outstanding commitment to environmentally sustainable practices. PSA Prime Marine emerged as a leader among impressive nominees, recognised for its innovative solutions and dedication to advancing eco-friendly practices in the marine leisure sector.

Tim Mayer commented on the significance of the award: “The 2024 MDL Green Innovator Award distinguishes products and services that are pioneering in sustainability, innovation, and design. It highlights suppliers making significant efforts towards environmentally sustainable practices, and we couldn’t be happier for PSA Prime Marine, our 2024 winners.”

The journey of PSA Prime Marine from its inception to its current success has been marked by resilience and visionary leadership. Co-Founders Pete and Su Stirling navigated the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to establish a company that redefines the yachting maintenance experience. Their innovative approach and dedication to client satisfaction have earned them recognition and accolades across the industry.

Pete Stirling expressed his gratitude for the recent honours: “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the marine industry. We remain dedicated to collaborating with partners who share our passion for eco-friendly practices, like Farécla and Quob Park Estate, to name a couple.”

PSA Prime Marine continues to expand its offerings, providing a comprehensive ‘one-stop solution’ for yacht maintenance and management. Their luxury concierge service ensures clients receive top-tier support, enhancing the overall yachting experience. With over 40 years of combined expertise, Pete and Su Stirling’s commitment to exceeding client expectations has been championed across the yachting sector; most recently featuring in Yachting World, the UK’s premier marine magazine, and showcased on ‘That’s TV Solent’.

For more information about PSA Prime Marine and its array of yachting services, please visit www.psaprimemarine.com.