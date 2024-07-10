Rapid Marine Achieves Global Expansion with Record Sales

Rapid Marine, the leading specialist in deck equipment, is delighted to report a record-breaking first half of 2024, maintaining its remarkable growth trajectory. With an average annual growth rate of 28% over the past five years, the company has seen a 39% increase in sales compared to last year.

This achievement follows the sell-out success of their award-winning Universal Chocks, with 194 units shipped from their warehouse. This success marks the company’s entry into the American market with their wooden chocks, highlighting Rapid Marine’s expanding global presence.

Since shifting from manufacturing to sales and relocating to their current premises five years ago, Rapid Marine has consistently expanded its business through strategic partnerships. Over the past year, Rapid Marine has appointed two new distributors and three new stockists across Europe and America.

With distributors already established in Italy, the Netherlands, Malta, Spain, and Croatia, and stockists in the US, Australia, and France, Rapid Marine is now aiming to achieve representation in Germany by the end of the year. Mike Evers, Managing Director of Rapid Marine, says, “Our hardworking sales team has been pushing to reach new markets in the first half of this year to boost sales and discover new businesses that fit as Rapid Marine stockists or dealers.”

Neal Phillips, Sales Manager at Rapid Marine, added, “Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in our products. We are excited about the future and remain committed to delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Rapid Marine’s deck equipment is renowned for offering a safe, secure, and reliable way to store or lift tenders and jet skis. Their Universal Chocks, designed to be “possibly the last set of chocks an owner will ever need”, feature self-adjusting support pads that can accommodate up to 99% of tenders and jet skis up to 1000kg. This adaptability ensures continued support regardless of changes in the owner’s toys.

As Rapid Marine looks ahead to the rest of 2024 and beyond, the company remains dedicated to its mission of providing top-quality deck equipment that ensures the safety and satisfaction of yacht owners worldwide.