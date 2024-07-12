Hookah Haze: New Human Drama Adventure Now on Steam®

Aniplex Inc is thrilled to announce the release of their latest game, Hookah Haze, on Steam®.

Released on 11th July, Hookah Haze is an adventure game marketed by Aniplex and developed by Acquire Corp.

The player assumes the role of Tohru Sumiki, a protagonist who has lost hope for life due to a terminal illness. After consulting with his doctor, he chooses to work as a manager of a shisha shop for a short period. There, he meets three women – Amu Aigami, Kokoro Meigetsuin and Kurumi Komori.

Each woman has her own distinct personality, and by providing them with shisha, Tohru uncovers their true feelings.

Each heroine possesses a unique charm, and as players progress, event stalls will appear in the game.

Players can upload recommended recipes via social media, and 1-2 heroines will visit the shop. The goal is to ask them about their flavour preferences and serve them shisha they will enjoy.

In the shisha room, the colour and brightness of the neon lights and the indoor background music can be adjusted. Players can customise these settings to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Hookah Haze is now available for download on Steam®. For the first two weeks after launch, the game will be offered at a 10% discount from the standard price of $17.99.

For more information, visit hookah-haze.com.