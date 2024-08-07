FlightsFinder Highlights the UK’s Most Delayed Airports Amid Summer Travel Surge

With the summer holiday season in full swing, it’s crucial for travelers to stay informed, as unexpected delays can disrupt even the most carefully planned trips.

Travel experts at FlightsFinder are advising British travelers to be mindful of the UK’s most delay-prone airports as the summer travel season progresses. According to a Press Association study using Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data, London Gatwick leads the list with an average delay of 26 minutes and 54 seconds in 2023.

These delays can be particularly troublesome for those with tight connections. Travelers should ideally allow 60-90 minutes between domestic flights and at least 2-3 hours for international flights. However, with significant delays, there’s a heightened risk of missing connections and starting the holiday on a sour note.

Following Gatwick, Luton Airport ranks second with average delays of 22 minutes and 54 seconds. Manchester Airport is close behind with delays averaging 21 minutes and 54 seconds. Edinburgh and Birmingham airports complete the top five, with delays of 21 minutes and 48 seconds and 21 minutes and 30 seconds, respectively.

The CAA study covered scheduled and chartered departures from 22 major UK airports with at least 1,000 outbound flights in the past year, excluding cancellations.

Shahab Siddiqui, CEO of FlightsFinder, stated, “As families prepare for their long-awaited summer vacations, being aware of potential delays is crucial. Knowing which airports have the longest wait times can aid in better planning, especially for those traveling with young children. At FlightsFinder, our goal is to provide the best information to make travel smoother and more enjoyable.”

Just outside the top five are Bristol and Bournemouth airports, both with average delays of 20 minutes and 24 seconds, tying for sixth place. The average delay across all UK airports last year was 20 minutes and 42 seconds.

London Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, recorded a slightly lower average delay of 20 minutes, placing it eighth. Newcastle Airport followed with an average delay of 19 minutes and 48 seconds, while Belfast International rounded out the top ten with delays averaging 19 minutes and 18 seconds. London Stansted missed the top ten by just a few seconds, with an average delay of 19 minutes and 6 seconds.

In contrast, Belfast City Airport had the shortest average delay at just 12 and a half minutes.