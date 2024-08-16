Experience the Latest Viral Travel Trend from Home with Rawdog Simulator

Rawdog Simulator takes inspiration from the latest social media travel craze: rawdogging, which recently grabbed headlines thanks to Manchester City star Erling Haaland. This unique simulation pits a dopamine-deprived mind against the challenge of enduring 18 hours and 40 minutes of in-flight map monotony. No food, no water, and no entertainment—that’s a promise! And there’s no way to cheat the system—it’s powered by cutting-edge face and eye-tracking technology.

To Rawdog a flight means to embrace the bare minimum and tough out a journey. Rawdog Simulator offers the perfect training exercise for those keen to rawdog a real flight by flying with the virtual Rawdog Airlines.

Created by rawdog enthusiasts to test one’s resilience, it simulates the experience of taking the world’s longest flight (JFK to Singapore—18 hours and 40 minutes in total). Throughout this period, the participant’s phone or computer camera monitors their concentration levels to ensure they remain locked-in and fully focused on the in-flight map for the entire duration of the flight.

To participate, would-be rawdog passengers must check in, download a boarding pass, take the last seat on a crowded A350, and see how long they can endure the flight—no distractions allowed.

Depending on how long the passenger manages to rawdog the flight, they will be awarded a frequent flyer membership with Rawdog Airlines—Bronze, Silver, or Gold. Moreover, the top 10 longest times will be recorded on the Rawdog Airlines leaderboard.

Rawdog Simulator is a celebration of rawdogging, the extreme no-frills approach to air travel, where one endures the flight without indulging in any comforts such as snacks, entertainment, or a travel pillow. This might also include choosing a basic seat without any upgrades and avoiding additional amenities. A crucial element of this experience is staring at the in-flight map, the only source of entertainment, and simply getting through the flight with minimal preparation or comfort.

A spokesperson for Rawdog Airlines commented: “It is an experimental transcendental treatment for brain rot.”

