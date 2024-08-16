UK Specialist Investment Manager Acquires Stake in Innovative Real Estate Modelling Platform

The platform, developed by Caleb Dunn, Alex Wilson, and Jack Hammond—all formerly of property management software company Re-Leased—has already completed its Seed Round funding and is now seeking additional investment to expand its reach among property investment professionals and enhance its AI capabilities.

Pantera CEO Caleb Dunn states, “The current approach to investment modelling for real estate professionals is outdated—it’s time-consuming, costly, and prone to errors.”

“Our software offers speed and accuracy, enabling asset and investment managers to adopt a proactive approach that maximizes efficiency and success. Greenridge is an ideal partner for us, both as a client and collaborator in the evolution of our product.”

Greenridge, a seasoned investment manager, has consistently delivered exceptional returns by co-investing alongside private family offices, high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and banks.

Co-founder and Managing Director Bik Bhuptani comments, “For the past 30 years, Greenridge’s strength has been in identifying and evaluating assets that align with our investors’ criteria.”

“While our team is already adept at deal evaluation, we see Pantera as a tool that will further enhance this process. We also look forward to collaborating with their team to advance the platform and develop new capabilities.”

Focused on contra-cyclical investing, Greenridge aims to deliver strong returns in both stable and volatile market conditions, partnering with global professional investors seeking direct exposure to core-plus real estate in the UK.