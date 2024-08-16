Harrison Retail Reveals New Brand Identity and Strategic Expansion Plans

Harrison Retail, a leading figure in the retail industry, has announced a major rebrand following a period of significant growth. The company has formed new partnerships with national retailers such as Morrisons, B&Q, ALDI, and Jysk, prompting a comprehensive review of its business approach and its impact on customers.

The new logo prominently features an ‘H,’ inspired by the angular shapes of Harrison’s POS systems. The design incorporates negative space to subtly create an ‘open-door’ effect. The brand’s core colors are dark blue, symbolizing sincerity, sophistication, and strength, and deep yellow, representing confidence, creativity, and optimism, aimed at engaging and exciting customers.

Jacqui Brown, Marketing Director at Harrison Retail, stated: “We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity and website, which embody our product solutions, problem-solving approach, and strong customer relationships.”

The rebrand introduces the tagline ‘Driven by detail,’ highlighting Harrison Retail’s thorough approach to its operations.

“Our market expertise is unparalleled. We focus on ingenuity, delivering ROI, and collaborating closely with clients throughout every project stage,” said Jacqui. “Our customer service is highly personal, providing clients with a consistent point of contact for a close and reliable partnership.”

Jacqui added, “We’re proud of our 28 years of experience. This rebrand represents modernization and growth, showing our commitment to leading the way in Retail POS.”

The rebrand coincides with Harrison Retail’s expansion into new markets, including Scandinavia, Finland, North America, and Australia. Rolf Whiteman, Sales Director, noted, “This is an ideal time to enter new regions. Alongside our extensive range of standard products, we are focused on developing innovative solutions for challenges such as sustainability and anti-theft.”

“This is an exciting chapter for us. As we expand, we remain committed to advancing display POS technology while keeping our customers at the center of our efforts,” concluded Jacqui.