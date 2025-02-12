Cynergy Bank has successfully completed its first transaction of 2025 under its enhanced bridging finance offering, reinforcing its commitment to supporting real estate developers.

The bank provided a £2.1 million development exit facility to a Hampshire-based property developer, secured against a seven-house development. Structured over nine months at 75% loan-to-value (LTV), the facility carries a variable interest rate of 0.87% per month, with rolled-up interest payable on a capitalised basis.

Designed to give the developer ample time to market and sell the properties, the funding also unlocked equity to repay third-party investors. This deal highlights Cynergy Bank’s growing presence in the short-term lending market and its willingness to support diverse property transactions.

Asim Shirwani led the bridging finance deal, which acts as a short-term flexible solution to the Hampshire-based lender.

Asim Shirwani, Director of Originations for Bridging, Cynergy Bank, commented: “I’m particularly pleased with the completion of this facility as it marks the start of our journey into the short-term lending arena. It also underlines our collective expertise and strong appetite for bridge loans in the somewhat underserved £2m – £20m debt space for property purchases, refurbishments and stabilisation to sell or hold.”

Cynergy Bank’s commitment to a human digital approach remains at the heart of its Bridging Finance deals. The Bank prides itself on its ability to ensure customers have access to personalised support through its specialist relationship managers, and online support that caters for specific needs.