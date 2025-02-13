Keenan Recycling, a leader in sustainable waste management, has achieved a significant milestone by having its baseline greenhouse gas emissions inventory formally verified by the British Standards Institution (BSI) in accordance with the ISO 14064-1 standard. This makes Keenan Recycling the first waste recycling company in the UK to have its carbon emissions verified by BSI.

The ISO 14064-1 verification process, conducted by an accredited provider (BSI), underscores Keenan Recycling’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its carbon emissions measurement and reporting. This independently verified baseline will serve as the foundation for the company’s Net Zero strategy, offering a solid benchmark to guide its future efforts in reducing emissions.

“Our carbon inventory provides the foundation for our carbon reduction planning,” said Fergus Healy, Head of Strategic Development & Net Zero at Keenan Recycling. “Having it verified against ISO 14064-1 by BSI is a significant step in ensuring our emissions reporting meets internationally recognised standards. This achievement further sets us apart in the industry and underlines our commitment to meet our SBTi targets through credible, science-backed sustainability initiatives.”

ISO 14064-1 is a globally recognised standard that provides a framework for organisations to quantify, monitor, and report greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

This verification validates Keenan Recycling’s robust approach to measuring and managing its greenhouse gas emissions, reinforcing the company’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and Net Zero leadership in the waste sector.