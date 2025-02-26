Oriens Aviation marks a decade of operations this month, celebrating its growth and expansion at London Biggin Hill Airport. Now settled into its larger hangar facilities, the company is set to add another Pilatus PC-12 to its Air Operator’s Certificate, primarily for air ambulance missions. Later this spring, Oriens will introduce its first PC-24 to its charter fleet, complementing its existing Part-NCC HondaJet.

Since its founding in 2015 by CEO Edwin Brenninkmeyer with just one employee, Oriens Aviation has evolved into a leading aviation services provider. Over the years, it has expanded into an Authorized Centre for Pilatus and Tecnam aircraft and, since 2022, a Cirrus Aircraft MRO partner, further strengthening its presence in the industry.

Originally founded as a consultancy helping start-up companies write business plans and secure funding in the very light jet (VLJ) sector, Oriens Aviation today supports a 43-strong workforce in various sales, operations and MRO disciplines. Oriens invests in the local community through its apprenticeship scheme and has ambitious plans for its MRO expansion.

Oriens’ Top 10 highlights over the decade

Nearly 70 aircraft sales transactions completed.

Nearly 100,000 manhours of aircraft maintenance performed on various light jets / PC-12, PC-24 aircraft, since the business started.

Regularly handled two aircraft at the MRO facility for scheduled maintenance, at any one time, in addition to drop in requests.

Averaged four AOG requests a month.

Supported aircraft on six aircraft registries, including a special mission (defence) aircraft.

Granted its AOC for Pilatus PC-12 aircraft from the UK Civil Aviation Authority in 2023 to offer aircraft management and charter services.

Supported a major North of England Pilatus customer scale up its operation to include multiple PC-12s, as well as a PC-24.

Provided multiple flights aboard the PC-12 for Fly2Help, the charity which gifts memorable flights to terminally ill children and their families.

CEO Edwin Brenninkmeyer, who learned to fly aged 14 and gained his Private Pilot’s Licence at 17, served as a business ambassador to Aerobility, the leading charity teaching disabled pilots to fly.

Oriens is also marking 10 years supporting Pilatus Aircraft this February. At least six PC-24s are scheduled to come to Oriens this year for annual inspections.

Edwin Brenninkmeyer commented: “We have made great strides over the past decade and I want to thank our fantastic team of exceptional employees for their continued support and dedication. We are now in a strong position for the next ten years to take advantage of some significant advancements in aviation technology coming to market. We are following these developments with great interest.”

“We will be looking to help our customers, suppliers and employees achieve more. We strive to be the first aviation service provider the UK general aviation industry think of, whether they require help with sales, maintenance or operations support,” he added.

Oriens Aviation will be attending AERO Friedrichshafen, Germany (April 9-12) and Private Flyer Fest (16-17 May) at Wycombe Air Park, Bucks, UK.