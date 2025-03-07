Montoddler Expands to 41 States as Montessori Floor Beds Gain Popularity

Montessori-inspired beds attract US families seeking to promote independent sleep.

Montoddler, a brand committed to fostering independent sleep habits through its Montessori-style toddler beds, has successfully expanded to 41 states within its first three months in the US market. Florida, New Jersey, and Texas have shown the highest demand, with parents favouring Montoddler’s Montessori house beds and floor beds, particularly in twin and full sizes.

The company’s early success is reflected in a 92% customer satisfaction rate and a 50% increase in revenue during the Black Friday sales period. Over the past quarter, Montoddler’s production team has dedicated 1,296 hours to fulfilling rising orders, with most purchases made by mothers looking to establish nurturing and developmentally beneficial sleep spaces for their toddlers.

Accessible sleep environment encouraging autonomy

Montessori beds have gained popularity as parents increasingly recognize their benefits in fostering independence and self-confidence in toddlers. Families, especially those with their first child or twins, have embraced Montoddler’s designs for their ability to provide a safe, accessible sleep environment that encourages autonomy from an early age.

“We are really delighted to see how families across the country are embracing Montoddler’s vision of independent sleep,” said Saim Demirci, Founder of Montoddler. “The response from parents reaffirms our belief in the Montessori approach, and we remain committed to delivering high-quality, thoughtfully designed beds that support child development.”

Popular among parents and educators

While classic wood finishes remain the preferred choice among parents, Montoddler continues to refine its product offerings based on customer feedback and evolving trends. As the brand looks ahead, it aims to expand its reach and further enhance the sleep experience for toddlers across the United States. The brand’s beds are crafted from natural, sustainable materials, offering a blend of safety, functionality, and aesthetics.

Montoddler aims to meet the growing demand for child-friendly, independence-enhancing furniture. Its solutions support the Montessori philosophy, which has gained significant popularity among educators and parents — especially mothers — around the world.

For more information about Montoddler and its range of Montessori-inspired wooden beds, visit https://montoddler.com.

Contact: Saim Demirci | info@montoddler.com