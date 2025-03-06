CITB Encourages Scottish Construction Firms to Boost Apprenticeships During Scottish Apprenticeship W

Scottish Apprenticeship Week (March 3–7, 2025) is underway, and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) is urging construction companies across Scotland to increase apprenticeship starts by utilizing CITB apprenticeship grants.

As part of the celebrations, CITB welcomed Graeme Dey MSP, Minister for Higher and Further Education, to its National Construction College (NCC) in Inchinnan, Renfrewshire. During his visit, the Minister toured the facilities, observed apprentices at work, and engaged with both apprentices and employers to discuss their experiences.

CITB’s Strategic Plan for 2025–29 includes a commitment of over £550 million to attract and support a diverse and skilled workforce in the construction sector. This investment includes ongoing grants to support employers in hiring apprentices.

Between April 2023 and March 2025, CITB has allocated nearly £150 million in apprenticeship grants to support the next generation of construction professionals.