Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Digital Control Room has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category. Recognised for its exceptional contributions to UK innovation, the award is the country’s highest official recognition for business excellence. The accolade was granted following a recommendation by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Established in London in 2011, Digital Control Room has developed a software platform that automatically monitors companies’ online content on a global scale to ensure that it remains compliant at all times. This is particularly important in highly regulated sectors such as pharmaceuticals, finance, and legal, where any customisation, repurposing, or inadvertent use of outdated material can quickly lead to non-compliance.

But by regularly scanning a company’s entire web presence, Digital Control Room provides an automated, vital line of defence, giving organisations full visibility and control of all published content – anywhere, anytime, any brand – enabling them to maintain accuracy, enhance compliance and reduce risk.

On winning the award, founder and CEO Stephen Hickey commented: ‘I am honoured that Digital Control Room has won a King’s Award for Enterprise as it provides global recognition of our team’s ability and dedication to delivering valuable, leading-edge technology alongside quality customer service’.

He continued: ‘We are also proud to have become a valued provider in the pharmaceutical, legal and financial sectors and would like to thank every Digital Control Room customer for providing the opportunity to work together and enabling us to receive this major award’.

The King’s Awards are announced today in the Supplement to the London Gazette and will be awarded at the King’s Reception at Windsor Castle in the summer.