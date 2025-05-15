The Beaumont Appoints Lisa Goodwin-Allen to Lead Culinary Vision

The Beaumont Mayfair has appointed acclaimed chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen as its new Culinary Director. Lisa will collaborate closely with CEO Stuart Procter and Executive Chef Brendan Fyldes to shape the food offering throughout the luxury Mayfair hotel, including at ROSI—its forthcoming flagship restaurant set to open this autumn.

This appointment marks a reunion for the Lancashire-born trio, whose careers have intersected over the years at prestigious establishments such as Northcote and The Stafford London. Their shared roots and combined expertise are expected to bring a distinctive and elevated culinary experience to The Beaumont.

Stuart Procter, CEO of The Beaumont Mayfair, commented:

“We are thrilled to have Lisa joining us at The Beaumont. She is an exceptional chef and having known and worked with her for many years, I have no doubt that her passion and expertise will elevate our food offering to even higher standards. Lisa is joining the team at a very exciting time. Working alongside Brendan Fyldes, she will play an integral role in the launch of our new restaurant, as well as other exciting projects we have coming up.”

Lisa is one of the most innovative and successful chefs in the UK today, having held a Michelin Star at Northcote in Lancashire for the past 23 years, and run the world-renowned Northcote: Obsession Food Festival. She is known for developing creative dishes where the flavours of seasonal British ingredients shine through. Alongside this dedication to her craft, Lisa is a true champion of the hospitality industry. She works tirelessly to support organisations such as Hospitality Action, and inspires the next generation of chefs through mentoring, training and in her role as Chair of Judges for Craft Guild of Chefs Young National Chef of the Year. Lisa’s impressive career has also landed her regular TV appearances, such as James Martin’s Saturday Morning and judging on renowned programmes including MasterChef and Great British Menu.

On joining The Beaumont Mayfair, Lisa Goodwin-Allen commented:

“I am delighted to be joining the team at The Beaumont Mayfair and to be working with Stuart again in this next chapter of my career. With the launch of ROSI in the autumn and other exciting projects in the pipeline, I look forward to working with Brendan and the kitchen brigade to create menus that embrace seasonality and showcase the very best British ingredients, as well as collaborating on the overall F&B direction of the hotel. Together I know we will deliver exceptional dining experiences to our guests.”