Explore Budapest: Top 10 Things to Do in Budapest

Budapest is one of Europe’s most dynamic cities: thermal spas and ruin bars, beautiful architecture and amazing cafés on every street corner. Whether you’re here for history, nightlife, or the best solo trip of your life, Budapest surely has something for you. Here are the top 10 things to do in Budapest to make your trip truly unforgettable!

1. Stay in a party hostel

Every trip starts with good accommodation and Budapest has something really special in this sense as well. The Hive Party Hostel is a unique mix of comfortable, yet affordable rooms and great parties. Located in the heart of the party district, it offers a wide array of rooms to choose from, along with great services, unparalleled programs and even a private rooftop bar! It’s the perfect base for travellers looking for authentic experiences and new connections.

2. Take a dip in the Széchenyi Thermal Bath

No trip to Hungary is complete without soaking in at least one of its iconic thermal baths. Széchenyi Bath, located in City Park, is the largest medicinal bath in Europe! Enjoy a relaxing day in the outdoor pools surrounded by beautiful architecture. Or if you’re looking for something even more fun, try the famous sparties: cool vibes, amazing music, cold drinks and warm waters at night.

3. Explore Buda Castle and its surroundings

Cross Danube to Buda and explore the world famous Buda Castle. The whole surrounding area is part of the UNESCO World Heritage sites, offering amazing views of the entire city, cute cobblestone streets and beautiful buildings, like the Matthias Church or the Fisherman’s Bastion.

4. Stroll across the Chain Bridge

One of the 13 bridges connecting Buda and Pest, the most famous – among Hungarians and foreign people as well – is undoubtedly the Chain Bridge. Not only is it one of the most photogenic parts of the city, it also symbolises unity between the two halves. Walk across it at golden hour for views you surely will never forget.

5. Visit the House of Terror Museum

If you’re interested in Hungarian history, this museum is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It documents the darkest years of the country under Nazi and Soviet regimes in a raw, thought-provoking manner.

6. Ride tram 2 along the Danube

If you liked the view from the Chain Bridge, just wait until you catch tram 2! Often called the most scenic tram of the continent, it takes you along the Pest side and lets you catch all the major sights: Parliament, Buda Castle, the World Heritage Site Danube Promenade, and even a glimpse of the Basilica!

7. Climb another hill

Walk up to the Citadel, located on Gellért Hill, for the best view of the city. Sunrise or sunset, spring or autumn, this spot gives you the best shots for your Instagram posts.

8. Cruise the Danube with a drink in hand

Hop on a river cruise and see Budapest’s landmarks light up after dark. It’s the perfect romantic, platonic, or simply chill evening activity, with drink-in-hand options and whole boat party options available.

9. Party in a ruin bar

The ruin pub scene in Budapest is legendary. Located in once-abandoned buildings, these places are full of quirky furniture, street art and immaculate vibes. There are dozens from which you can choose.

10. Eat!

Hungarians are incredibly proud of their cuisine, so you can’t leave without trying some traditional dishes. Have a sweet tooth? Get some chimney cake – which will be a lot better than what you can get back home! Feeling cold? Try a steaming bowl of traditional goulash soup!

Whether you are here for a weekend, a whole week, or even longer, Budapest delivers big on fun, culture and experiences. Start planning your trip today, begin with the coolest accommodation in the city: The Hive Party Hostel!