Relendex Forms Strategic Co-Investment Partnership with British Business Bank to Boost SME Housebuilder Lending

Relendex has announced a new collaboration with the British Business Bank, marking a significant step forward in its mission to support the SME housebuilding sector and contribute to the government’s wider initiative to stimulate homebuilding across the UK.

Under the agreement, the British Business Bank has committed £15 million, which will be managed by Farringdon Portfolio Ltd, Relendex’s Appointed Representative, already responsible for overseeing a growing proportion of investor portfolios. As part of the arrangement, the Bank will co-invest up to 25% in every eligible loan to SME housebuilders and developers, matching terms with all other Relendex investors.

This co-investment structure enhances Relendex’s ability to deliver flexible, tailored financing solutions to SME housebuilders — a sector critical to increasing housing supply and driving growth within the UK property market. To date, Relendex has originated approximately £200 million in loans and anticipates accelerated expansion of its lending portfolio in the years ahead, supported by this strategic partnership.

Paul Sonabend, Chairman of Relendex, commented:

“We are proud to be working with the British Business Bank to expand the reach and impact of our lending programme. Relendex was founded to support regional housebuilders by providing tailored, flexible finance, and this partnership is a strong endorsement of our model. With the Bank’s support, we can scale up our role in delivering high-quality homes, including affordable housing, and play our part in driving growth across the UK housing sector.”

Martin Murphy, Lending Director at Relendex, added:

“Partnering with the British Business Bank represents a significant step in strengthening both our reputation and our ability to support SME housebuilders. These businesses play a vital role in addressing the UK’s housing shortage, yet often face barriers in accessing the right finance. With the British Business Bank now co-investing alongside our retail and platform investors, we can provide more housebuilders with the certainty and funding they need to deliver much-needed homes.”

Adam Kelly, Managing Director and Co-Head of Funds, British Business Bank, said:

“We are pleased to make this commitment to Relendex, supporting lending to SME housebuilders across the UK. SME housebuilders are key to building a diverse housing sector, providing greater consumer choice and leveraging local expertise. Our commitment will help developers to build new homes, refurbish existing properties and use modern methods of construction to grow the UK’s housing stock, supporting the government’s target of building 1.5m new homes over the next five years”