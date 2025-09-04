Gebrüder Weiss Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Transport with Expansion of Electric Truck Fleet

Gebrüder Weiss is accelerating the electrification of its heavy-duty transport operations with the deployment of two new fully electric trucks at its headquarters in Lauterach (Vorarlberg). Additionally, two further e-trucks are already in service at the company’s Wels location in Upper Austria, supporting its broader strategy to reduce emissions across regional and long-haul routes.

The new Mercedes eActros 600 models deliver 600 kWh battery capacity, a 500-kilometre range, and 600 kW of drive power, enabling efficient zero-emission transport for both short and extended journeys. Charging times range from 30 to 90 minutes using company-owned high-speed charging stations, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum operational flexibility.

By expanding its electric fleet, Gebrüder Weiss is taking a significant step towards achieving its sustainability objectives, while ensuring reliable groupage transport services. The company’s growing e-truck network complements its investment in proprietary charging infrastructure, allowing efficient, independent, and eco-friendly logistics operations.

Independent Charging Infrastructure

With public charging options for e-trucks still limited, Gebrüder Weiss has built its own charging and power supply system in Lauterach. Two transformer stations with a capacity of 1,600 kVA, each power up to 16 fast-charging points, eight of which are already in service. The electricity is sourced either from the company’s own photovoltaic system or from certified renewable energy.

An additional benefit of the company’s proprietary charging infrastructure: vehicles can recharge while being loaded or unloaded, eliminating downtime. “Our customers expect reliability and on-time delivery even with zero-emission transports,” says Stefan Oberhauser, Branch Manager of Land Transport & Logistics Vorarlberg at Gebrüder Weiss. “With our dedicated energy supply and the latest vehicle solutions, we can deliver sustainable road transport at scale.”

To ensure nationwide routes can also be planned independently of external charging networks, Gebrüder Weiss is currently installing additional charging stations at its facilities in Vienna, Hall in Tyrol, Altenrhein (Switzerland), and Aldingen (Germany).

By the end of 2025, the company’s Austrian e-truck fleet will have grown by a total of 14 e-trucks, five of which will be based in Lauterach. Beyond that, Gebrüder Weiss will continue to invest in e-mobility: in 2026, the company plans to expand its fleet with additional e-trucks and electric vans for home delivery operations.