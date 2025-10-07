Meet The Company Boosting Prescription Access In The UK

Getting hold of your prescription in the UK can feel frustrating. Between long GP waits, paper prescriptions floating between surgeries and pharmacies, and the all-too-common “we’re out of stock” moment at the counter, it’s clear the current system is falling behind.

But one rapidly growing HealthTech company, Healistic, is changing all that, offering an easier way to manage, fulfil, and receive prescriptions, directly from a computer or smartphone.

A Modern Fix For An Ageing System

Healistic’s platform was built with a simple goal: to bring the same convenience to healthcare that we’ve come to expect from takeaway or shopping apps.

Instead of leaving patients to chase their medication across the system, it’s a digital e-prescription software that provides real-time pharmacy stock, pricing transparency and doorstep delivery, in as little as two hours for patients across the UK.

And the best part? It’s totally free for clinics to use.

Behind this innovative tech platform is founder and CEO Daniel Bulkin, a HealthTech entrepreneur with a track record of building digital-first medical services. Backed by millions in funding, Healistic is now working with hundreds of private clinics and processing ten thousands of prescriptions.

Why the UK Needed This Yesterday

The UK’s prescription system has faced years of underinvestment and red tape, but the challenges have snowballed recently. In 2024 and 2025, pressures from rising medicine costs, budget constraints, and widespread pharmacy closures have left both patients and clinicians struggling.

A recent report from the Community Pharmacy England revealed that nearly 1 in 6 pharmacies in England are at risk of closure within the next year. The result? Slower access to medication, increased stress for patients, and more time lost by GPs and practice managers trying to chase down options.

Streamlined, Digital, and Delivered

Healistic’s model is refreshingly simple. Here’s how it works:

A clinician uses Healistic’s intuitive e-prescription tool – free for clinics – to issue a prescription.

The platform instantly matches the prescription with a partner pharmacy that has the item in stock.

Medication is then delivered to the patient’s door within 2 hours in London and next day UK-wide.

This direct-to-door model removes the guesswork and delay that often comes with prescription fulfilment, especially when medicines are out of stock at local branches.

Supporting Pharmacies, Not Replacing Them

Unlike some tech disruptors, Healistic doesn’t plan to cut pharmacies out of the equation. In fact, it partners with them, helping local businesses digitise, reduce manual dispensing errors, and reach new customers.

It’s not just patients who benefit. Clinics can eliminate prescribing errors, reduce unnecessary back-and-forth admin, and make their patients happier.

And with built-in safeguards like drug interaction alerts and automated repeat prescriptions, the platform is built to combine both safety and speed.

A Bigger Vision for Healthcare

For Bulkin, this is just the beginning. His vision goes far beyond making prescription delivery faster, it’s about rebuilding trust in the system and putting power back in the hands of patients, clinicians, and pharmacists alike.

“In today’s world, no one should be left waiting for medicine,” Bulkin commented “We’ve created a tool that works for everyone involved in the prescription journey. It’s designed to make healthcare work better, not just faster.”

A Startup Built To Scale

Healistic’s strength lies in its ability to scale.

Rather than building its own network of fulfilment centres, it uses existing local pharmacies to meet growing demand. This not only keeps costs lower and delivery times faster, but also supports a system that’s been under a lot of pressure.

Whether it’s helping busy professionals and elderly patients who can’t get to a chemist, easing the burden for overstretched clinics, or providing a life line to remote pharmacies, Healistic is showing that smart, patient-focused tech can solve all problems at once, and fast.