Farmers across the UK will soon be able to calculate their emissions footprint in under half an hour, thanks to a new digital tool being rolled out by Virgin Money from early 2026.

The bank is providing selected agricultural customers with complimentary access to a rapid carbon measurement programme designed to help them navigate the transition towards lower-carbon farming practices whilst maintaining food production standards. The initiative represents a growing recognition within the financial sector that environmental metrics are becoming as crucial as traditional business indicators in assessing farm viability.

Developed through collaboration with Trinity AgTech, a prominent UK agricultural and environmental technology firm, the bespoke assessment system transforms basic operational data into actionable emissions insights. Farmers input straightforward information about their holdings – crop areas, livestock numbers, fuel consumption and inputs – which the platform then processes to generate estimated carbon emissions across their entire operation.

Brian Richardson, Head of Agriculture at Virgin Money, outlined the challenge facing the sector. “Amongst the many challenges our farmers currently face, the agricultural industry needs to deliver its ambitious commitment to carbon reduction in a way that works alongside the essential job of food production.”

He elaborated on the bank’s approach: “For some time, we have been working with our farming customers to use this as an opportunity to improve their carbon and business performance, recognising that carbon often represents a significant cost to the farm. We have worked closely with the Trinity AgTech team to design a simple tool which takes basic farm data and turns it into meaningful outputs. This is the starting point for introductory benchmarking against their current carbon position, mapping out a plan to reduce emissions and improve on-farm sustainability, and make informed decisions on appropriate actions to include in their future business plans.”

The Rapid environmental assessment programme aims to remove traditional barriers that have prevented many farmers from engaging with sustainability measurement. By streamlining the data collection process and automating complex calculations, the system provides an accessible entry point for agricultural businesses at any stage of their environmental journey.

Scott McFarlane, Senior Manager responsible for Business Sustainable Finance at Virgin Money, highlighted the broader implications beyond simple emissions tracking. “Using Rapid will help farmers understand where they can potentially reduce emissions across aspects of their business and make informed management decisions about investment options. Taking this initiative can support long-term resilience and natural capital management.”

The bank’s strategy recognises that carbon reduction often correlates with cost savings, creating a compelling business case alongside environmental benefits. Meanwhile, the assessment provides farmers with benchmark data that can inform future business planning and investment decisions.

For those requiring more comprehensive analysis, Virgin Money has arranged preferential access to Trinity AgTech’s premium offering, Sandy. This award-winning platform delivers full-service natural capital accounting, including detailed modelling, customised action plans and advanced analytics designed to enhance both productivity and environmental resilience. Sandy examines the interconnections between carbon, biodiversity, water quality, soil health, farming outputs and profitability, aligning with major international standards.

Anna Woodley, Managing Director at Trinity AgTech, explained the scientific foundation underpinning both tools. “Trinity’s approach is science-led and built around the reality that every farm enterprise is different, so calculations must be tailored accordingly. Rapid has been developed as a fast, barrier-free way for farmers to bring natural capital into everyday business decision-making, while Sandy is the logical next step for those who want deeper detail, greater functionality and a more comprehensive picture over time. Together, they can support all farming systems, enterprises and scales – organic and conventional, owned and tenanted, arable and livestock, dairy and poultry, viticulture, controlled environment, anaerobic digestion, ornamental horticulture, woodlands and more.”

She added that Rapid maintains the same rigorous scientific standards as its more detailed counterpart, drawing on Trinity’s experience delivering comprehensive natural capital assessments. The system concentrates on the factors with the greatest influence on a farm’s environmental footprint whilst reducing duplication through intelligent data use. Location-specific information such as soil types and climate data is automatically integrated, shifting the administrative workload away from farmers and into the technological infrastructure.

The initiative reflects a broader evolution in agricultural finance, where lenders are increasingly factoring environmental performance into their assessment of farm businesses. Natural capital – encompassing soil quality, biodiversity, carbon sequestration and water management – is progressively being recognised as having tangible financial value alongside traditional assets.

Richardson emphasised this strategic shift in his concluding remarks: “This initiative reinforces Virgin Money’s commitment to our farming customers and delivering our purpose of ‘Banking – but fairer, more rewarding, and for the good of society’. We recognise that the future of agricultural finance will depend on a deep understanding of environmental assets. Soil, biodiversity, carbon and water are not just resources, they are natural and financial assets, and by helping farmers understand and value them, Virgin Money is supporting the farming supply chain and enabling farmers to better understand their environmental opportunities.”

Virgin Money, which became part of Nationwide Building Society in October 2024, serves 6.6 million retail and business customers across the United Kingdom. The bank positions itself as a purpose-driven organisation offering digital-first customer experiences supported by physical stores, contact centres and relationship managers. Headquartered in Glasgow with significant operations in Newcastle upon Tyne and London, the organisation employs approximately 7,000 full-time equivalent staff across its network.