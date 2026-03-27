Jordan to Host EU Investment Conference at the Dead Sea in April

Jordan will host the Jordan–EU Investment Conference 2026 on 21 April at the Dead Sea, under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will attend alongside senior European and international officials and investors.

The conference takes place as the wider region faces growing instability. Jordan’s political and economic stability makes it a reliable destination for investment and a key partner for European institutions.

Organisers are preparing a range of investment-ready projects across water security, green energy, digital infrastructure, and strategic minerals. These opportunities align with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision.

The conference will translate the Jordan–EU Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership into concrete projects. A European financial package of €3 billion will support this work through financial instruments designed to reduce investment risk and speed up project delivery.

The event will also draw attention to Jordan’s position as a regional trade hub. The country connects supply chains to markets across the region and beyond, backed by trade agreements that provide access to more than 140 international markets.

Minister of Investment, Dr. Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, said: “The Conference is focused on presenting investors with clearly defined, executable opportunities that enable direct engagement in high-value projects within a stable and competitive business environment. It is designed to facilitate partnerships and translate opportunities into tangible investments.”

He added: “The Conference will serve as a results-oriented platform, featuring sector-specific tracks and structured business engagements, including B2B and G2B meetings, aimed at accelerating investment flows and strengthening private–public collaboration.”

Pierre-Christophe Chatzizavas, EU Ambassador to Jordan, highlighted: “We are proud to announce the EU-Jordan Investment Conference, a high-level event marked by the participation of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This signals the strength and resilience of our partnership, especially in times of regional uncertainty. The conference marks the start of a renewed, elevated collaboration that will bring our business communities closer together and unlock new opportunities, stimulating greater EU investment in Jordan’s dynamic economy.”

The timing of the conference reflects Jordan’s confidence in its economic direction. Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Kingdom continues to move forward and build its role as a regional centre for investment and long-term growth.