10 Celebrities Who Secretly Own Major Fintech Startups

There is a version of the celebrity tech investor story that gets told as comedy — the actor who names a wine, the rapper who endorses a fitness app, the pop star whose name appears on a press release about a wellness startup they probably heard about at a party. That version exists. It’s real and it’s often embarrassing. But running parallel to it, much more quietly, has been a separate story involving serious capital, genuine due diligence, and returns that have changed the actual financial shape of several famous careers. The two stories are often confused, and the conflation does a disservice to the investors who got it right early and have the cap table documentation to prove it.

Ashton Kutcher is the clearest example of a celebrity who moved first and benefited most from taking tech investment seriously before it was a recognizable category of celebrity behavior. Through Sound Ventures, the firm he co-founded with manager Guy Oseary, Kutcher made early bets on companies that later became household names: Robinhood, the commission-free trading app that democratized retail investing before its messy IPO; Gusto, the payroll and HR platform that became a fixture of small business back-office operations; Wefox, the European insurance tech firm. Each of those investments was made when the companies were small and the outcomes were genuinely uncertain. It’s possible that Kutcher’s early entry into this space was partly luck, but the consistency across the portfolio suggests something more deliberate than timing alone.

Celebrity / Firm Notable Fintech / Tech Investment Ashton Kutcher / Sound Ventures Robinhood, Gusto, Wefox, Bird, Moovit — one of the most active celebrity VC firms in Silicon Valley Serena Williams / Serena Ventures Coinbase, Impossible Foods, MasterClass — focus on diverse founders across fintech and consumer tech Jay-Z / Marcy Venture Partners Uber (early stake), JetSmarter, Tidal — investments spanning transport, fintech, and media disruption Nas / QueensBridge Venture Partners Robinhood, Coinbase (early) — the Queens rapper turned one of hip-hop’s most successful VC portfolios Leonardo DiCaprio Qloo (AI preference engine), Magnus (AI portfolio optimization) — backing applied AI before it became a mainstream investment thesis Will Smith / Dreamers VC Various high-growth tech startups; focus on founder diversity and consumer-facing platforms Bono / Elevation Partners Facebook (pre-IPO stake), Forbes Media, Palm — co-founded private equity firm with significant tech history Snoop Dogg Early-stage blockchain and cannabis tech; multiple seed investments through personal investment vehicles

Serena Williams took a different approach, building Serena Ventures with an explicit thesis around backing underrepresented founders — a focus that initially looked more like a values statement than a financial strategy, and that has since produced returns that make both descriptions accurate simultaneously. Her early investment in Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange that went public at a valuation briefly exceeding $85 billion, is the headline number. But the broader portfolio, spanning fintech, consumer tech, and health platforms, reflects a consistent methodology: find founders who aren’t getting access to traditional VC money, and back them earlier than anyone else will. Watching that approach generate real returns has been one of the more instructive stories in venture capital over the past several years.

Nas — whose Queens background and early hustler narrative fit poorly with the Sandhill Road imagination of what a serious investor looks like — has quietly built one of the most successful celebrity VC portfolios in existence through QueensBridge Venture Partners. His early investment in Coinbase has been cited repeatedly as one of the highest-return celebrity tech bets on record. His Robinhood stake added to that. There’s a sense that Nas, who has spoken about finance and wealth-building in his lyrics since the mid-1990s, approached these investments not as celebrity endorsements but as a natural extension of an already analytically inclined worldview. Whether or not that narrative is accurate, the numbers are.

Jay-Z’s investment history spans categories — Tidal, the music streaming platform he acquired in 2015; JetSmarter, the private aviation app; and a now-famous early stake in Uber that reportedly produced significant returns before the ride-sharing company went public at a valuation of $82 billion in 2019. That Uber investment in particular exemplifies the asymmetry that makes early-stage tech investing so compelling: a relatively small check written years before the IPO, held through multiple valuation cycles, eventually cashing out against a public market number that bore almost no resemblance to the entry price. It’s hard not to notice how few people outside the financial press tracked these investments at the time they were being made.

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The less-discussed cases are in some ways more interesting. Leonardo DiCaprio’s investments in Qloo, an AI-based tool that maps cultural taste to consumer preference, and Magnus, which applies machine learning to art market portfolio optimization, suggest an investor who is actively tracking applied AI as a category rather than investing in names. Bono’s involvement with Elevation Partners — the private equity firm he co-founded with former Apple executive Roger McNamee — produced a pre-IPO stake in Facebook that generated substantial returns, as well as investments in Forbes Media and Palm, the early smartphone manufacturer. These are not passive celebrity checkbooks. They are operating firms with investment theses, research processes, and management teams.

The broader pattern here is one that has been building for at least fifteen years, accelerating through the 2010s as top-tier startups began accepting celebrity capital for reasons that went beyond pure optics. A name like Ashton Kutcher or Serena Williams brings something that a comparable check from a conventional VC firm does not: consumer brand awareness, social reach, and the ability to signal to a startup’s potential users that something is worth paying attention to. The celebrities who understood that their capital had this specific kind of extra value — and who paired that understanding with actual analytical discipline — are the ones whose portfolios now read as quietly extraordinary. The ones who didn’t are the ones who put their names on a wine label and called it diversification.