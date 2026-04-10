Offset Net Worth 2026: The Atlanta Rapper Who Built $40 Million From Triplet Flows, IRS Battles, and a Migos Legacy He Can’t Fully Leave Behind

The house sits on just about six acres outside Atlanta — 22,000 square feet, five bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, purchased with Cardi B in 2019 for $5.5 million. It is the kind of property that gets cited in net worth articles because it looks like confirmation of something: that the kid from Lawrenceville, Georgia, the one raised by his aunt in Gwinnett County while his father was absent, made it to a level of material comfort that no amount of qualifying language can diminish. Kiari Kendrell Cephus — known professionally as Offset — is worth an estimated $40 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with other analysts placing the figure somewhere between $28 million and $35 million depending on how they weight real estate, royalties, and business equity. The spread in those estimates tells you something: this is wealth that’s harder to pin down than it used to be, and the reasons why are as interesting as the number itself.

The foundation was Migos, full stop. The trio that Offset formed with Quavo and Takeoff around 2008 — all of them connected by family, all of them from the same tight corner of suburban Atlanta — became one of the defining acts of late 2010s hip-hop. “Bad and Boujee” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2017. What followed was a period of commercial productivity that few rap groups have matched: between September 2017 and September 2018, Migos generated a combined $25 million in earnings, built largely on a touring schedule of 93 shows in twelve months, and supplemented by streaming numbers that had reached 4 billion plays in that same window. The year after, they did $36 million. Offset’s individual share of those two years — roughly estimated at $8 million for the first, more for the second — formed the financial core of where he is today.

Category Details Full Name Kiari Kendrell Cephus — born December 14, 1991, Lawrenceville, Georgia Estimated Net Worth (2026) Approximately $40 million (Celebrity Net Worth); other estimates range $28M–$35M Primary Fame Co-founding member of Migos alongside Quavo and the late Takeoff — group disbanded 2023 Peak Migos Earnings $25 million combined (Sept. 2017–Sept. 2018) across 93 shows; $36 million the following year Solo Discography Father of 4 (2019, No. 4 Billboard 200); Set It Off (2023, No. 5); Kiari (August 2025, No. 16) IRS Tax Lien (2025) $1,575,266.73 in unpaid taxes from 2022 — lien released December 2025 after full repayment Business Ventures FaZe Clan esports investment; fashion partnerships (Gosha Rubchinskiy, luxury brands); acting credits Personal Father of six children; married Cardi B in September 2017; divorce filed July 2024; co-parenting as of early 2026

The IRS, apparently, had a different view of how those earnings were being handled. In 2025, the agency filed a federal tax lien against Offset for $1,575,266.73 in unpaid taxes from the 2022 tax year. The lien remained in place until December 2025, when it was released after the debt was settled in full. There is a certain irony in the timing — the lien came during a period when Migos had already effectively dissolved, when Takeoff had been shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in November 2022, and when Offset was navigating both grief and the task of rebuilding a solo career without the trio’s structural support. Paying a $1.5 million tax bill under those circumstances is the kind of financial pressure that doesn’t make headlines the way chart positions do, but it shapes the actual shape of a fortune.

The tax situation became something of a pattern around the Migos circle. In January 2026, the IRS filed a separate lien against Quavo — Offset’s cousin and Migos bandmate — alleging nearly $3 million in unpaid federal income taxes across three tax years, including $915,660 for 2021, $887,486 for 2022, and just over $1.1 million for 2023. It’s still unclear whether that debt has been resolved or is being contested. But taken together, the IRS actions against two-thirds of the surviving Migos membership raise a question that isn’t really about tax compliance so much as it is about the gap between peak earnings and sustainable financial infrastructure — a gap that has swallowed larger fortunes than these in the music industry before.

Offset

Offset’s solo output since Migos disbanded has been consistent if not consistently dominant. His 2023 album Set It Off reached number five on the Billboard 200, a solid commercial placement that confirmed he had a fanbase independent of the group. His 2025 release Kiari debuted at number 16. Neither project produced the kind of cultural moment that “Bad and Boujee” or “Versace” generated, but that may be the wrong metric for evaluating where he is financially. Streaming royalties from the Migos catalog — which includes four commercially successful studio albums — continue generating revenue whether or not the group is active. His feature appearances across the industry add to that. Business ventures, including his investment in esports organization FaZe Clan and fashion partnerships with brands that reach well beyond the usual rapper-endorsement tier, provide income that doesn’t depend on chart performance in any given month.

The divorce from Cardi B, filed in July 2024, added another dimension. Together they had built something that functioned as a dual brand — two of the most visible artists in hip-hop, each amplifying the other’s commercial reach across music, fashion, and media. Separating that without significant financial disruption takes the kind of careful navigation that doesn’t happen quietly. The couple has three children together and continues to co-parent; the financial terms of the divorce have not been fully disclosed as of early 2026. It’s hard not to notice that Offset’s net worth figure, whatever its exact value, is now being calculated against a set of circumstances — solo, post-Migos, post-marriage, post-IRS lien — that look considerably different from the circumstances that produced it. Whether the next phase matches the previous one financially is genuinely uncertain. The solo catalog is real. The streaming income is real. The foundation is there. What he builds on it next is the open question.