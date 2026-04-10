The UN Security Council Resolution on the Strait of Hormuz Was Vetoed Before It Could Do Anything — and That Tells You Everything About the Crisis

The chamber at UN headquarters in New York was full enough on Tuesday afternoon that the vote felt consequential — which it was, though not quite in the way those eleven raised hands had hoped. The Security Council had gathered to decide on a resolution aimed at stabilizing the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply normally passes, and which has been effectively blockaded since Iran closed it in response to US-Israeli strikes on February 28. The resolution failed. China and Russia vetoed it. The cargo ships queuing in the Gulf remain where they are.

The particularly revealing detail — the one that says the most about where this crisis actually stands — is how the resolution arrived at Tuesday’s vote in such weakened form. The original Bahrain-led draft invoked Chapter VII of the UN Charter, the provision that authorizes the Council to approve measures including sanctions and military action. It called for member states to use “all necessary means” to reopen the strait.

That language was stripped out days before the vote, replaced with a narrower framework that asked countries only to “coordinate efforts, defensive in nature” to protect commercial navigation. References to adjacent waters were removed. Any language implying Security Council authorization for action was eliminated entirely. All of this happened in real time, in the corridors of the Secretariat building, as diplomats tried to find wording that China, Russia, and France could accept. It was still not enough.

Category Details Vote Date Tuesday, April 7, 2026 — UN Security Council, New York Vote Result 11 in favour, 2 against (China & Russia), 2 abstentions (Colombia & Pakistan) — resolution fails due to veto Resolution Sponsor Bahrain (current Security Council President) with Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE What the Resolution Sought Coordinated defensive escorts for merchant vessels; demand that Iran cease attacks on commercial shipping in the strait Original vs. Final Text Original invoked UN Charter Chapter VII (“all necessary means” including force); final version stripped to defensive coordination only and removed Security Council authorization language The Strait of Hormuz Narrow waterway between Iran, Oman, and UAE — approximately one-fifth of global oil and gas supply passes through it Context Iran has blockaded the strait since US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026; war now in its fifth week; energy prices surging globally Trump Deadline Vote coincided with a Trump ultimatum — Iran reopen the strait by 8 p.m. ET April 7 or face strikes on power plants and bridges

Russia’s Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia offered a familiar argument: that the resolution presented Iranian actions as the sole source of regional tensions while the role of the United States and Israel in triggering the conflict was left unaddressed. China’s Ambassador Fu Cong said the text had not captured the “root causes” of the situation in a balanced way. There’s a sense that both countries — each of which has maintained limited commercial shipping access through the strait for vessels linked to friendly nations — have reasons beyond principle to resist a resolution that would formally condemn Iran’s blockade and invite coordinated Western naval response. Whether that reading is entirely fair is debatable. What isn’t debatable is the effect: a crisis that has sent energy prices surging across Asia, Africa, and Europe now has no multilateral legal framework for response.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani was blunt about the signal the vote sends. “The Council failed to shoulder its responsibility in relation to an illegal conduct that requires decisive action with no delay,” he told the chamber after the result was announced. The failure to act, he argued, tells the world that threats to international waterways can proceed without decisive response from the body that exists specifically to address threats to international peace and security. That framing is not simply rhetoric — it touches a genuine structural problem with the Security Council that this vote made visible in unusually stark terms. The veto mechanism, designed in 1945 to ensure the major powers would not work against each other, has increasingly become the instrument by which they protect their respective spheres from accountability.

US Ambassador Mike Waltz chose sharper language, connecting the blockade to Iran’s 1979 seizure of American hostages and suggesting, with deliberate ambiguity, that the Hormuz closure “may be its last act.” He said what the American position has been for weeks: that the strait is too vital to the global economy to be held by any single state as leverage. His remarks landed against the backdrop of a Trump deadline — Iran was given until 8 p.m. Eastern that same Tuesday to reopen the waterway or face strikes on power infrastructure and bridges. The timing was not subtle. A Security Council vote and a presidential ultimatum on the same afternoon, with cameras in both places. It is still unclear what followed the expiration of that deadline, and the situation in the region remains fluid enough that any assessment made today may require revision by the time this is read.

Un Security Council Resolution On Strait Of Hormuz

Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani characterized his country’s actions as defensive, arguing that the resolution sought to punish Iran for protecting its sovereignty while shielding the US and Israel from accountability for what he called unlawful aggression. That framing has some support — a limited number of vessels from China, Russia, India, and other countries have been permitted through the strait, suggesting Iran is not enforcing a total blockade so much as a selective one, based on political alignment rather than international law. That distinction matters to how the situation gets interpreted diplomatically, even if the practical effect on global energy markets is the same either way.

Watching all of this unfold from the Security Council chamber — where the vote happened, and the diplomats made statements, and nothing changed on the water — there’s a feeling that the institution is doing something closer to documenting a crisis than resolving one. Eleven countries voting for a watered-down resolution is not nothing. It establishes a record. It clarifies where the lines are drawn. But the tankers in the Gulf are not moving, the oil price charts continue their upward crawl, and the strait that handles a fifth of the world’s energy supply remains the most consequential narrow corridor on earth — and, for now, the one least subject to any agreed international order.