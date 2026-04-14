Marc André Pépin is an experienced entrepreneur and investment specialist. As founder and CEO of Invescap, Marc Pépin heads a company that has pioneered the study and analysis of financial products in Europe. This article will look at remote working practices and how businesses can build remote team success from the ground up, creating a cohesive unit to enable the enterprise to thrive.

One of the biggest incentives of a remote team is that it widens the talent pool exponentially, enabling the business to enlist the help of seasoned professionals based anywhere in the world. This makes it easier for recruiters to engage individuals with highly specific skill sets that may not be available locally. In addition, many companies simultaneously achieve significant cost savings on office space and ancillary overheads.

Remote working is also attractive from the employee’s perspective, enabling workers to shave hours off their day by avoiding the daily commute. Working remotely enables many individuals to achieve a better work–life balance, which in turn boosts team morale. This enhanced flexibility can be a big win for companies keen to keep their best talent in the long term, positioning them as forward-thinking and adaptable to modern work preferences. In addition, a distributed team can boost diversity of perspectives, enriching company culture.

Prior to posting a remote job advertisement, businesses need to create a solid foundation for their virtual teams. Just like constructing a building, the groundwork is everything. In the long run, businesses that skip this critical preparation make life more difficult for both themselves and their future remote employees. A well-thought-out strategy will not only save time and resources further down the line but also make a significant difference in achieving long-term success.

Hiring remotely, particularly across international borders, requires some important legal considerations for each employee. Employers need to pay close attention to each employment contract and their specific terms. For example, are remote workers going to be employees of the company or work on a freelance basis? Each classification has unique implications in terms of benefits, taxes, and worker protections. It is important to keep in mind that local labor laws can vary significantly from one location to the next, impacting everything from minimum wage and overtime rates to leave policies. For international hires, it is crucial for recruiters to get to grips with GDPR and data protection regulations, particularly when hiring in Europe. It is prudent for businesses to seek professional advice on complex matters like this, with resources such as global HR and legal firms specializing in international employment law providing a good starting point. Businesses that get this right early on can save themselves considerable headaches and potential legal infringements later on.

When recruiting remote teams, various cultural differences come into play, including time zone differences, cultural misunderstandings, technological differences, and language proficiency. An absence of face-to-face interaction makes it harder to recognize non-verbal cues such as facial expressions and body language, which can often convey important information. Businesses seeking to build borderless teams must recognize these cultural dimensions, adapting their communication approaches and fostering a more inclusive and effective team environment.

To establish and maintain cohesive remote teams requires clear and simple language, avoiding idioms, complex terminology, and colloquialisms. Employers must provide language support, encouraging clarification and utilizing technology such as real-time translation software to pave the way for clear communication across language barriers. They must also document important information, supplementing verbal discussions with written communication to ensure key points are recorded and clearly understood. Finally, and above all else, they must demonstrate patience and empathy, recognizing that communicating in a non-native language can be both challenging and time-consuming and showing patience and support for team members who find themselves struggling.