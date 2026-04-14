Over 9,800 people were housed in Toronto’s shelter network on any given winter night in 2025. This number includes everything from emergency beds in large facilities to the extra spaces the city opens during cold-weather alerts, when the threshold for activating overflow capacity drops to protect people sleeping outside.

A phone call to the Central Intake Line at 416-338-4766, an evaluation, a referral, and frequently a wait for a room in the proper category—single adult, family, adolescent, or gender-specific—are all necessary to get someone from a street encampment into one of those locations. It’s not an easy system. It was not intended to assume that anybody arriving in a crisis would have smartphones, reliable internet, or a functional email address. It was intended to be used over the phone.

Important Information

Field Details City Program Toronto Shelter and Support Services — manages the city’s emergency shelter system, respite sites, drop-ins, and street outreach Scale (2025) Toronto accommodated over 9,800 people per night in 2025 including additional cold-weather spaces Coordinated Access System City of Toronto’s data-driven shelter intake model — uses HIFIS (Homeless Individuals and Families Information System) to track individuals, assess needs, and connect with housing providers; federally mandated Central Intake 416-338-4766 — phone-based centralized access system for shelter placement; no walk-in service at many points; referrals handled by outreach workers ConnectTO Digital Equity Program City initiative expanding public Wi-Fi and device access — partnered with Toronto Public Library hotspot lending in 2025–2026 to address digital divide among shelter residents Blockchain ID (Global Pilot Model) Blockchain for Change (New York, 2017) — distributed 3,000 smartphones to homeless people pre-loaded with digital identity app including crypto wallet; considered a proof-of-concept for how blockchain ID could eventually work in cities like Toronto Austin Model Bloomberg Philanthropies-funded digital ID for homeless residents — used blockchain to store personal documents; also used as reference for what Canadian cities could replicate Current Crypto Use in Toronto Homelessness No city-run program uses crypto wallets for shelter access; some decentralized charitable efforts have used crypto donations for direct goods delivery bypassing traditional overhead Capital Infrastructure Plan Toronto’s 10-Year Homelessness Services Capital Infrastructure Strategy (2024–2033) — plans to build 20 new smaller specialized shelters; expected to incorporate new digital coordination tools

The discussion concerning cryptocurrency wallets and digital access to shelter truly exists in the space between that outdated design and current technological advancements. The most significant digital change to Toronto’s homelessness infrastructure in recent years is the city’s Coordinated Access system, a federally mandated framework that tracks people’s needs and pathways through the shelter network using HIFIS, the Homeless Individuals and Families Information System.

It was developed with the assistance of Code for Canada fellows who worked for months in the city’s Shelter, Support, and Housing Administration offices, mapping the system’s requirements and consulting with IT personnel, housing counselors, and individuals using the shelter system. The objective was to use data to make the transition from shelter to permanent housing less reliant on who happened to be working on a particular day, to limit the number of times a person had to tell their story, and to connect them with the appropriate housing help more quickly. Even without a blockchain, that is a significant change.

Even if no active initiative in Toronto is now addressing the subject of whether digital wallets, whether cryptocurrency-based or not, may eventually integrate into a system like this, it is actually intriguing. The previous proof-of-concept work is informative. In 2017, 3,000 smartphones loaded with the Fummi app—which included a digital wallet that could store both conventional money and Change Coin, a platform-specific cryptocurrency—were given to homeless people in New York by a group called Blockchain for Change.

For those without government-issued identity, the project produced portable, verifiable digital identities. This is crucial for shelter access because most official services require some kind of identification, which many homeless people have either lost or never acquired. A similar project in Austin, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, made use of blockchain technology to enable locals to access services and safely retain personal data without relying on paper records that could be lost or stolen.

How Toronto’s Homeless Are Using Crypto Wallets for Shelter Access

There isn’t a comparable pilot in Toronto. The ConnectTO program, which increased public Wi-Fi access and collaborated with the Toronto Public Library in 2025 and 2026 to scale hotspot lending specifically for shelter residents and low-income families, is one example of what it has done to invest in the prerequisites that would enable such a pilot. The device-dependent form of any blockchain ID solution actually needs digital equity work, which is unglamorous. If you don’t have a charged phone and a data connection, you can’t utilize a cryptocurrency wallet to confirm your identification at a shelter intake.

Skeptics are right to point out one version of this. Over the past ten years, blockchain has been suggested as a solution to issues in six different social service areas, including healthcare records, homelessness assistance, and refugee identity verification. However, in the majority of these cases, the implementation has either not materialized at all or has lagged behind the concept by years. Advocates claim that the technology can technically accomplish the following: digital wallets that operate without a bank account, safe storage of personal papers, and portable, tamper-resistant identity records.

In Toronto, like in most cities, there are still unanswered questions about whether the groups running shelter systems are capable of developing integrations with those systems and whether the individuals those systems serve have reliable enough device access to use them. Plans to construct 20 new, smaller, specialized shelters are part of the 10-year capital infrastructure strategy that runs until 2033. These new facilities will be developed with different technological presumptions than the huge congregate shelters constructed in previous decades. In that scenario, the wallet infrastructure challenge might be addressed.

As of right now, the honest response to the question of whether Toronto’s homeless use cryptocurrency wallets to gain entrance to shelters is that they do not, in any systematic manner. They are utilizing an outreach person, a phone line, and a data system that has been gradually improving its ability to link individuals to the appropriate resources without making them start from scratch every time. That serves as the basis. The digital layer that may potentially be put on top of it, such as wallet-based service access, digital payment rails, and portable identity, is still being developed in pilots in other cities under close observation by Toronto’s own social services and technology teams. The majority of the labor still exists in the space between the pilot and the practice.