The Telescope Being Built in Chile Will See Planets Around Other Stars in Real Time , Here’s What Astronomers Hope to Find

Construction workers are putting together something that the astronomical community has been striving toward for decades up on Cerro Armazones, a peak in the Chilean Atacama that is nearly three thousand meters above sea level. The location is incredibly dry—the kind of desert where annual rainfall is measured in millimeters rather than inches, and where there is so little water vapor in the air above you that infrared light from far-off galaxies may pass through it nearly unhindered.

The Atacama was selected by the European Southern Observatory for a reason that is evident on a clear night: approximately 300 of them occur annually, with skies so steady and dark that detectors here are able to detect phenomena that are just impossible to observe from less extreme locations.

Category Details Telescope Name Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) Organization European Southern Observatory (ESO) Location Atacama Desert, Chile (Cerro Armazones) Primary Mirror Diameter 39 meters Expected First Light 2028–2029 Resolution Advantage 16 times sharper than Hubble Space Telescope Adaptive Optics Mirror flexes 1,000 times per second to cancel atmospheric blurring Clear Night Average Approximately 300 nights per year at Atacama location Primary Science Goal Direct imaging of Earth-like exoplanets; atmospheric biosignature analysis Key Target 1 Proxima Centauri b — nearest known exoplanet Key Target 2 TRAPPIST-1 system — seven Earth-sized planets Biosignatures Sought Water vapor, oxygen, methane, chlorophyll signatures Additional Goals Early universe galaxy observation; dark matter/energy measurement; black hole characterization

When it achieves first light sometime between 2028 and 2029, the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT, dubbed with the special realism of engineering projects that can’t be bothered with metaphor) will feature a primary mirror that is 39 meters broad. It’s hard to comprehend that number’s scale. The main mirror of Hubble is 2.4 meters in length.

In order to compensate for the atmospheric turbulence that obscures even the finest earthbound views, the ELT will be sixteen times sharper and will be adjusting its own vision in real time by bending the segmented mirror structure about a thousand times each second. From a mountain in the Atacama instead of orbit, the outcome will be crisper photographs than any provided by a space-based telescope.

Direct imaging of exoplanets that resemble Earth and atmosphere analysis for biosignatures are the scientific questions that are receiving the greatest interest. Serious astronomers tend to discuss these topics cautiously, measuring words precisely, cognizant of how easily the subject invites overstatement.

To put it another way, the ELT will be able to examine the contents of the atmospheres of small, stony planets that circle other stars. oxygen. Methane. Vaporized water. the chemical traces of life, assuming life exists at all. Chlorophyll signals could indicate photosynthetic organisms, which are responsible for the green appearance of Earth’s continents as observed from orbit.

In this sense, the most often discussed target is the TRAPPIST-1 system. At least three of the seven Earth-sized planets that orbit a cold red dwarf star around 40 light-years away are located in the region where liquid water might theoretically exist on a surface. Although the James Webb Space Telescope has begun studying TRAPPIST-1’s planets and collecting early atmosphere data, Webb was not designed to directly picture these worlds at the resolution needed to draw firm conclusions.

It was the ELT. Another major target is Proxima Centauri b, the closest known exoplanet, which orbits the closest star to our sun. This is due in part to its proximity, which makes it easier to reach, and in part because any information the ELT discovers there will either strengthen or weaken the case for life in our stellar neighborhood.

The history of astronomy is replete of equipment that showed something different and more sophisticated than their creators had imagined, so it’s necessary to have a healthy dose of skepticism about what the ELT will actually find. Although it would be remarkable to find oxygen in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, non-biological processes can also make oxygen.

Methane and oxygen together would be more appealing because sustaining both at the same time usually necessitates constant replenishment, which biological processes supply most effectively. A pattern of constant, hard-to-explain chemical indicators—rather than just one—would be needed for a conclusive biosignature detection. That pattern can be found by the ELT. It’s quite another to find it convincingly.

The Telescope Being Built in Chile Will See Planets Around Other Stars in Real Time

Although it doesn’t make as much news, the real-time planet formation capabilities is an important scientific function. Instead of inferring planetary formation from snapshots taken years apart, astronomers will be able to observe planetary formation occurring across human-observation timescales with 16-times-Hubble resolution focused on young star systems surrounded by protoplanetary disks, the swirling masses of gas and dust from which planets coalesce.

The models that now explain how planetary systems like ours originate would be tested and improved by observing how gas giants gain mass, monitoring how disk material is swept into orbital paths, and potentially finding moons forming around young gas giants.

Exoplanet research is just one aspect of the ELT’s larger science program. Galaxies as they appeared barely hundreds of millions of years after the Big Bang will be observed by the telescope when it is aimed at the early universe.

It will watch the orbits of stars circling Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way, at speeds that can only be explained by immense gravity. It will measure the rate of expansion of the cosmos with sufficient accuracy to shed light on the nature of dark energy, which makes up the majority of the universe’s substance yet is still truly enigmatic despite decades of research.

The scope of the project is astounding when observing the construction from any published aerial view of Cerro Armazones. It is an installation carved into a remote Chilean mountaintop, supported by infrastructure that extends down the slope, and surrounded by the same total dryness that makes the location logistically challenging and valuable from a scientific standpoint.

Every employee at the Atacama is put to the test. Since the ELT was created by individuals who must deal with it on a daily basis, its harshness will be advantageous.

The first light in 2028 or 2029 indicates that, in terms of astronomical timelines, the solutions to some of these issues are not too far off. Even after the ELT has been in operation for years, it is still completely unknown whether any of those replies include the discovery of something that appears to be biological in the atmosphere of another planet. However, the device being put together in that desert is the best instrument ever created by humans for directly posing the issue instead of deriving the answer from statistics and shadows.