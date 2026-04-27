IREDA Share Price Has Pulled Back — but India’s Renewable Energy Lending Story Is Just Getting Started

Discussions about IREDA have a distinct tone when you go through the corridors of any government ministry in New Delhi that deals with energy. It’s the kind of organization that officials cite as something they appear to actually believe in rather than as a bureaucratic checkbox. Since 1987, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has focused on providing money to renewable energy projects at a time when the majority of the private sector showed little interest in doing so. It functioned in relative public obscurity for the majority of those decades.

After going public in November 2023 and listing on the NSE and BSE, it became entangled in the particular conflict that state-backed green finance firms in emerging markets are navigating. The market believes in this narrative at the macro level, but it is unsure of how to price individual stocks.

Company Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) — Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE); established 1987; listed on NSE and BSE since November 2023 Share Price (April 2026) Trading around ₹135–138 on the NSE as of late April 2026 — 52-week range: ₹108.65 (low) to ₹186.58 (high); currently approximately 38% below the 52-week high Market Capitalisation Approximately ₹38,174 crore as of April 27, 2026 — reflecting a significant rerating since the November 2023 IPO debut Status Navratna organisation — granted Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises on April 26, 2024; classified as an Infrastructure Finance Company by the Reserve Bank of India FY2026 Loan Book (Provisional) Total loan book of ₹93,075 crore; loans sanctioned ₹51,883 crore; disbursements ₹34,946 crore for FY2026 — figures reflect the scale of India’s green energy financing pipeline Q3 FY2026 Results Net profit of ₹1,381 crore (+15.42% year-on-year); total revenue from operations of ₹6,135 crore (+26.80% year-on-year) — sustained double-digit growth across both top and bottom lines Key Metrics (April 2026) P/E ratio ~20–22x | P/B ratio ~2.8–3.7x | Dividend yield ~0.52% (interim dividend ₹0.60 per share declared for FY2026) | Government of India holds ~71.76% of shares International Expansion IREDA’s subsidiary IGGEFIL approved its first international loan — USD 22.5 million to a 100 MW solar project in Zambia — marking India’s green financing footprint extending into Africa

The trajectory of IREDA’s share price is a direct reflection of that tension. In April 2026, the stock fell back to the ₹108–138 area where it has been trading, around 38% below its peak, after reaching a 52-week high of ₹186.58 and riding the wave of euphoria that followed India’s renewable energy buildout story. For a corporation with a loan book of ₹93,075 crore and Q3 FY2026 net earnings that increased 15.42% year over year to ₹1,381 crore, it is a significant adjustment.

During that time, the revenue line increased by 26.80%. These are not the numbers of a troubled business. These figures represent a corporation whose valuation temporarily outpaced its earnings speed and is now catching up. That’s a different problem—possibly a better one.

It is worthwhile to consider the operating figures that IREDA released for the tentative full-year FY2026. The total amount of approved loans was ₹51,883 crore. The total amount disbursed was ₹34,946 crore. Over ₹93,000 crore was in the loan book. For background, IREDA is the biggest pure-play green finance non-banking financial company in India.

The Reserve Bank of India has designated it as an Infrastructure Finance Company, and it has had Navratna status since April 2024. This designation gives government businesses that meet certain financial requirements more operational autonomy. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of the Indian government owns about 71.76% of the company’s shares. A banking institution funding into long-term renewable energy projects benefits from this ownership concentration as a sovereign backstop, but it also limits free float, which affects how the stock trades.

Beyond domestic loans, the rising international dimension is what makes IREDA’s financial architecture intriguing. A 100 MW solar project in Zambia’s Serenje District received USD 22.5 million from its fully owned subsidiary IGGEFIL, which recently authorized its first overseas loan.

IREDA Share Price

Although this transaction is small on its own, it shows where IREDA is headed. India’s green energy financing skills are starting to spread outside of its boundaries, bringing what the government refers to as a “green financing footprint” into markets where funding for renewable projects is hard to come by. The availability of funds, regulatory permissions, and the willingness of foreign development finance institutions to co-invest with IREDA will determine whether that international book expands significantly over the next years. However, the precedent is set after the first loan is made.

The majority of green infrastructure finance stocks require investors to calculate how much of India’s renewable energy ambition (500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, according to government targets) is already priced in and how much real upside remains if execution tracks the policy commitment. This calculation appears to be what investors are doing as they watch the price of IREDA shares move within its current range.

By the norms of India’s financial sector, the P/E of about 20–22x and P/B of about 2.8–3.7x are not excessive, especially for an organization with a defined growth mandate, a protected market position, and government assistance. However, the company’s decline from its peak serves as a reminder that green energy stock enthusiasm cycles can be abrupt in both ways. Observing IREDA’s price consolidate above ₹108 gives the impression that the market is waiting to see if the loan book increase results in steady profit margin improvement and whether the Zambia loan is merely a symbolic first step or the start of something more significant.