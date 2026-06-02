ThinkMarkets brings live CFD trading to AI assistants with ChelseaAI

Traders can check positions, place orders and manage risk through a chat with Claude or any other MCP-compatible AI assistant, without leaving the tools they use.

ThinkMarkets has launched ChelseaAI. The product links a live ThinkTrader account to an AI assistant. Ask the AI to view your positions, place a trade, read market conditions or move a stop-loss. It runs the task. No second login. No app to switch into.

ChelseaAI sits on the Model Context Protocol (MCP). MCP is an open standard. It lets AI assistants link to outside services in a safe way. ChelseaAI pairs with any MCP-ready assistant. ThinkMarkets points to Claude, built by Anthropic, as its top pick. Traders can also connect through Grok or ChatGPT.

ChelseaAI is an interface, not an adviser. It runs the orders the trader sends. It shares no tips, no signals and no investment advice. Trading is moving past the user interface and the chart library. The agentic trading shift will let users step beyond screens and focus on the product itself.

Control and security

Clients choose their permission level before connecting. Read-only gives the AI access to market data, positions, balances, and trading history. Full access adds the ability to place, modify, and close orders. Either level can be changed or revoked instantly from within ThinkTrader.

One limit holds regardless of permission level: ChelseaAI has no access to funds. Deposits, withdrawals, and transfers are excluded from the integration entirely, by design. Every action is recorded in an in-platform audit log that the AI cannot read or alter. Sessions expire after seven days or 24 hours of inactivity.

Quotes

“Our clients are already running AI assistants as part of how they trade. ChelseaAI means their ThinkMarkets account is in that conversation too. We put a lot of work into the permission model and the funds boundary, not because we had to, but because a product like this only works if people genuinely trust it.”

— Nauman Anees, Co-Founder and CEO, ThinkMarkets

Availability

ChelseaAI is available to ThinkTrader account holders from 2nd June 2026 via www.thinktrader.com, with support for both live and demo accounts. Available exclusively on ThinkTrader. The integration covers 26 tools across market data, position management, order execution, and account information. Setup takes under two minutes. Full documentation is at www.thinkmarkets.com.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010, offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000 CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Dubai, Melbourne, and Chicago, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates under several financial licenses around the globe and delivers some of the industry’s most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information, visit thinkmarkets.com.