Alex Wilcox is the co-founder and CEO of JSX, a Dallas-based public charter jet service. The company operates a model that has positioned it as a distinct option within the broader Texas and national air-travel market. For a profile of Alex Wilcox in Dallas, JSX’s operation provides a concrete reference point: a specific company, a defined business model, and a Dallas-area operation centered on Dallas Love Field.

JSX’s Dallas Base

JSX is a Dallas-based public charter jet service with operations at Dallas Love Field. The Dallas base places the company within one of the most active aviation markets in the United States, a region served by major commercial hubs and a dense network of regional and private aviation infrastructure.

A Dallas base carries practical advantages for an air carrier. The region offers established aviation labor, maintenance capacity, and connectivity to both domestic business routes and leisure destinations. For JSX, the location supports an operation built around regional flying from private terminals rather than main commercial concourses.

The Public Charter Model

JSX operates under a public charter framework, flying from private-terminal-style facilities rather than standard airport concourses. Passengers check in shortly before departure, bypass main terminal lines, and board 30-seat aircraft, including Embraer regional jets. In 2026, the company also began ATR 42-600 public charter operations in a 30-seat configuration.

The model is positioned between traditional commercial air travel and private charter, offering a private-terminal experience without the cost of chartering an entire aircraft. That positioning is central to how the company describes its service and how aviation press has covered it.

Wilcox’s Role

As co-founder and CEO, Alex Wilcox leads JSX from its Dallas base. His aviation background predates JSX and includes founding-executive experience at JetBlue Airways, leadership as president and COO of Kingfisher Airlines, and earlier work at Virgin Atlantic Airways. That experience informs the operational approach JSX has taken in the regional market.

Wilcox’s public profile is closely tied to JSX. Coverage of the company in business and aviation press consistently identifies him as the executive responsible for its strategic direction, and the Dallas operation anchors that leadership in a specific Texas business context.

JSX Within the Dallas Aviation Economy

JSX contributes to the Dallas-area aviation economy through its operations, staffing, and use of regional aviation facilities. The company forms part of a Dallas-area aviation sector that spans commercial carriers, private aviation, manufacturing, and support services.

For Alex Wilcox, the Dallas location is more than an address. It situates JSX within a regional economy where aviation is a significant industry, and it ties his work as the company’s chief executive to a specific Texas business community.

Conclusion

JSX gives Alex Wilcox’s Dallas profile a concrete operational anchor: a public charter jet service based in the region, built around a defined service model, and led by Wilcox as co-founder and CEO. Rather than relying on broad descriptions, the JSX operation ties his name to a specific company, a specific model, and a specific Dallas base.

About Alex Wilcox

Alex Wilcox is the co-founder and CEO of JSX, a Dallas-based public charter jet service. His aviation background includes founding-executive experience at JetBlue Airways, leadership at Kingfisher Airlines, and earlier work at Virgin Atlantic Airways. He leads JSX’s regional flying operation from its Dallas base, centered on the company’s public charter model and its position within the regional air-travel market.