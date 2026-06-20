Elon Musk SpaceX Trillionaire: How a Fortune Crossed $1 Trillion

The Elon Musk SpaceX trillionaire milestone was sealed in June 2026, when SpaceX debuted on public markets at a valuation of more than $2 trillion and pushed Musk’s net worth past $1 trillion in the seconds after trading began.

The listing made him the first person in history to cross that threshold. His wealth is now more than triple that of other prominent billionaires, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, and Oracle chief executive Larry Ellison.

From Pretoria to PayPal: the early foundations

Musk was born in South Africa and later moved to Canada before dropping out of a doctoral programme at Stanford. He became a millionaire before turning 30 by co-founding Zip2, a city-guide website for newspapers, with his brother Kimbal. The pair sold it to Compaq for more than $300 million in 1999.

Two years later, Musk reinvested part of the proceeds to help found X.com, an online bank that merged with Peter Thiel’s Confinity to become PayPal, which eBay acquired for $1.5 billion in 2002.

He co-founded SpaceX that same year and became an investor in and chairman of Tesla in 2004. The 2008 financial crisis nearly ended both ventures. Musk invested $40 million of his own money into Tesla and secured a $40 million loan to prevent the company’s collapse, before being named chief executive. ‘The worst year of my life,’ he called it, with personal difficulties compounding Tesla’s poor performance and SpaceX’s trouble launching the Falcon rocket. By 2009, he was living off personal loans.

The pandemic years and Tesla’s ascent

Tesla went public in 2010, beginning a gradual climb in Musk’s net worth. By 2012, Forbes estimated his wealth at $2 billion. The pandemic then compressed years of gains: Musk started 2020 with a net worth of just under $30 billion and was worth roughly $170 billion one year later, a more than five-fold increase. His fortune reached an estimated $340 billion in November 2021.

Tesla’s share price surged after the 2024 US election, then fell by more than 50% amid a vehicle sales slump, a consumer boycott campaign, and Musk’s period in the US government. The stock has since largely recovered, but SpaceX’s steadier growth has increasingly dominated the picture.

The SpaceX IPO and the xAI deal that reshaped the company

The run-up to the Elon Musk SpaceX trillionaire moment began in December 2024, when an insider share sale valued SpaceX at $350 billion, adding roughly $50 billion to his net worth in a single day and making him the first person to cross the $400 billion mark.

A year later, Reuters reported that SpaceX had approved an arrangement for new and existing investors and the company to purchase up to $2.56 billion of shares from eligible shareholders at $421 per share, based on a letter to shareholders dated 12 December 2025 from SpaceX’s chief financial officer. That deal set the company’s valuation at $800 billion and lifted Musk’s fortune above $600 billion.

Before the IPO, SpaceX absorbed xAI, the parent company of X (formerly Twitter), in an all-stock transaction completed in February 2026. FinTech Weekly reported the combined entity was valued at $1.25 trillion. The deal was structured as a reverse triangular merger in which xAI continued as a subsidiary of SpaceX, an arrangement corporate-law commentators writing on TaxProf Blog described as a ‘fiduciary stress test.’

The acquisition fundamentally reshaped SpaceX’s cost structure. Prof G Media, citing SpaceX’s S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reported that of nearly $21 billion in capital expenditure last year, $12.7 billion went to building data centres for xAI, more than the company spent on rockets or satellites.

SpaceX has also entered a Cloud Service Agreement with Google LLC for access to compute capacity, as disclosed in a free writing prospectus filed with the SEC. Under the terms, if SpaceX fails to deliver the committed level of GPU access by 30 September 2026, Google may terminate the deal or accept a reduced provision with a corresponding fee adjustment.

The IPO itself set a record. Fortune had projected that even a 5% float at an $800 billion valuation would produce a $40 billion listing, well above the $29 billion Saudi Aramco raised in 2019. The final offering surpassed even that projection. Bloomberg had previously reported that SpaceX described its ambition as funding an ‘insane flight rate’ for the Starship rocket, AI data centres in space, and a base on the moon.

Elon Musk SpaceX trillionaire: where the fortune now sits

SpaceX accounts for more than 70% of Musk’s net worth. Tesla represents a 13% stake, with Neuralink and the Boring Company making up the remainder.

Musk is compensated at both companies primarily through stock options tied to demanding performance targets. At SpaceX those include a Mars colony and orbital data centres; at Tesla, the goal is one million robotaxis on the road.

Those targets will determine whether the Elon Musk SpaceX trillionaire story has further records left to break.