Siri AI iOS 27 Arrives with Gemini-Powered Upgrade

Siri AI in iOS 27 is shaping up to be the most credible version of Apple’s voice assistant yet, built on Google’s Gemini models and paired with a dedicated standalone app, according to hands-on testing of the first developer beta.

Apple unveiled the overhaul at the Apple Newsroom on 8 June 2026, during WWDC 2026, positioning it as the centrepiece of the next generation of Apple Intelligence.

What Siri AI iOS 27 Can Actually Do

The practical improvement is in on-device knowledge. Siri AI indexes the phone to pull answers from texts, emails, notes, and calendar entries. Queries like ‘when’s my next personal training session?’ or ‘by when do I have to cancel the hotel reservation for a refund?’ now return useful answers drawn from the user’s own data, rather than a deflection to a web search.

Real-world knowledge has also improved. During the New York Knicks victory parade, a photo shown to Siri returned a precise description of what was happening and why. Asked for commuting help, it surfaced relevant local news. These are things Siri has historically fumbled.

The dedicated Siri app is a practical addition. Responses tend to be more concise than those from rival large language models, which will suit users who want direct answers rather than generated essays.

Rough edges remain. Siri AI still misreads non-American accents in some exchanges, a limitation that competing assistants handle more reliably. There are also bugs: despite having access to the Health app, Siri would not answer activity-related questions during early beta testing. First betas carry this kind of friction as a matter of course.

Apple has also extended Apple Intelligence further across the operating system. TechCrunch’s WWDC 2026 roundup notes that the update brings tab management for Safari, one-tap password updating, and cross-app context awareness alongside the Siri overhaul.

The Gemini Deal Behind the Upgrade

The foundation for the new Siri is a formal partnership between Apple and Google. In January 2026, both companies issued a joint statement confirming a multi-year agreement under which Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology would underpin the next generation of Apple Foundation Models, as TechCrunch reported at the time.

The deal had been in the works for some time. CNBC noted that Bloomberg had reported in August 2025 that Apple was in early talks with Google to use a custom Gemini model for a new iteration of Siri, preceding the official announcement by several months.

Privacy has been a central concern in how Apple frames the arrangement. The joint statement specified that Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute while, in the companies’ words, as Campus Technology reported, ‘maintaining Apple’s industry-leading privacy standards.’ On-device processing remains the default; Gemini’s cloud infrastructure handles what the device cannot.

For developers, Apple has lowered the barrier to building on top of these models. MacRumors reported that at the WWDC 2026 Platforms State of the Union, Apple announced free access to Apple Foundation Models running on Private Cloud Compute for developers with fewer than two million first-time App Store downloads, removing infrastructure costs as a barrier for smaller teams building AI-powered features.

The broader picture is a competitive one. Before the iOS 27 beta, users who wanted a capable AI assistant on an iPhone tended to reach for ChatGPT or Gemini pinned to the home screen. Siri AI is now attempting to reclaim that prime-screen real estate.

The public release of iOS 27 this autumn will be the real test: beta testers are self-selecting and tolerant of friction that general consumers are not. If the accent recognition issues and app-integration bugs are resolved by then, Siri AI’s combination of on-device indexing, real-world knowledge, and Gemini’s underlying capability could shift habits that have formed over several years of Siri underperformance. Watch whether Apple demonstrates a fixed accent-handling model before the autumn launch.