MacBook Prime Day Deals Still Beat Apple’s New Higher Prices

MacBook Prime Day deals on Amazon are still running below Apple’s freshly raised prices, giving shoppers a narrow window before the retailer catches up. Apple lifted prices across its MacBook range on 25 June, with some models costing up to $500 more than they did previously, but Amazon has not yet adjusted its listings to match.

Why Apple Raised MacBook Prices

The increases stem from rising memory and storage chip costs. Apple chief executive Tim Cook told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on 17 June 2026 that the company planned to raise product prices to offset those higher component costs, according to Reuters.

The underlying pressure is a memory chip shortage driven by AI data centre demand, which has pushed up costs across the industry, according to an analysis by Quip Teams citing Bloomberg. Other PC makers and Microsoft had already raised prices earlier in 2026 for the same reason, the same analysis notes, citing CBC News.

The increases cover Macs, iPads, home devices, and Vision Pro. iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods were left unchanged, according to the Quip Teams report citing Bloomberg and CBS News.

Among the headline moves: the MacBook Air rose from $1,099 to $1,299 and the MacBook Pro from $1,699 to $1,999, per the same report. Apple now reflects those prices on its online store.

MacBook Prime Day Deals: What Amazon Still Offers

For now, Amazon is still selling MacBooks off their original MSRPs. The 15-inch MacBook Air is listed at $1,150, which is $350 below Apple’s current price. That gap is likely to close once Prime Day ends and Amazon updates its pricing.

The MacBook Neo presents a similar situation. Apple’s base price for the Neo has moved from $599 to $699 on its site, but the device can still be found on Amazon for $589 during the sale. A 512GB configuration is available for $690, below Apple’s new $799 price for that variant.

Inventory has been fluctuating throughout the sale. Several configurations and colour options have been selling out and restocking across the day, so checking back periodically is worthwhile if a specific model is showing as unavailable.

The MacBook Neo is Apple’s most affordable laptop, aimed at users who need a reliable machine for everyday tasks rather than demanding creative or professional workloads. It is not as capable as the pricier Air or Pro lines, but the current Amazon pricing makes it the sharpest value in the range.

Apple also raised iPad prices on 25 June, and some of those tablets remain discounted on Amazon during Prime Day as well.

Once Prime Day concludes, Amazon is widely expected to bring its MacBook listings in line with Bloomberg-reported new MSRPs. At that point, the gap between Apple’s store and Amazon’s listings will likely disappear. The closing of Prime Day is the practical deadline for locking in the older, lower prices.