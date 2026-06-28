Nick Jones Marine Raider Recounts Iraq Cave Battle That Ended His Military Career

Nick Jones, a Marine Raider who earned the Navy Cross, has spoken publicly about a cave-clearance operation outside Mosul on 8 March 2020 that left two teammates dead, a bullet in his leg, and injuries that eventually ended a 12-year military career. According to a VA News profile, the mission was conducted in support of Iraqi security forces clearing Islamic State militants from the area.

What happened inside the cave outside Mosul

Jones held the rank of Staff Sergeant and was serving as an Element Leader with the Second Marine Raider Battalion in support of Operation Inherent Resolve at the time, according to his Military Times Hall of Valor citation. Intelligence teams had spent weeks monitoring a network of cave entrances commanders believed militants were using. By the time Jones and his team were assigned the mission, the number of fighters observed in the area had more than doubled, he recalls.

The plan unravelled when one assault element discovered a cave absent from any intelligence maps. A firefight erupted almost immediately. After reports of casualties came over the radio, Jones left his position and ran toward the fighting, where heavy gunfire poured from a fortified cave entrance.

The Hall of Valor citation states that Jones manoeuvred to an allied casualty under sustained close-range enemy fire, helped the wounded soldier reach a covered position for medical evacuation, and was then driven back by heavy fire. He also helped pull a wounded French special operations operator to safety and attempted to suppress the fighters with rifle fire and grenades before the mission shifted from cave clearance to a recovery operation.

Jones took a bullet in the leg that day. Doctors later diagnosed him with complex regional pain syndrome, a chronic condition that left him in constant pain. Wearing shoes or socks became difficult; bed sheets hurt. ‘I could not get it out of my head,’ he told Business Insider. He spent months trying to work through it the way many operators do, pushing harder and moving forward, until that stopped working. At a memorial for one of the Marines killed during the operation, he broke down emotionally. ‘I can’t do this on my own anymore,’ he recalled thinking.

Nick Jones Marine Raider builds a foundation from the wreckage

Jones entered treatment at the Intrepid Spirit Clinic, where he underwent physical therapy, occupational therapy, and mental health treatment. Art therapy sessions became a turning point. Asked to draw the emotions he had been carrying, he began sketching scenes from the mission: mountains, blood, death. ‘I just cried and cried and cried,’ he said.

Out of that recovery came Talons Reach Foundation, a nonprofit Jones helped launch in 2021 and named after a close friend, Sergeant Talon R. Leach, a fellow Marine Raider who died aged 27, according to his Dignity Memorial obituary. Leach was among 15 service members, 14 Marines and one Navy Corpsman, killed on 10 July 2017 when a KC-130T Hercules aircraft crashed in LeFlore County, Mississippi, according to the Marine Raider Foundation. A public-release mishap investigation report hosted on the Headquarters Marine Corps website states the crash occurred at 15:49 central daylight time and that the aircraft was crewed by eight United States Marines from VMGR-452. A Save Our Servicemembers listing attributes the cause to a faulty propeller blade resulting from corrosion that had not been addressed during previous maintenance.

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Talons Reach Foundation has been tax-exempt since July 2021, and ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer shows the organisation reported net assets of $171,212 in its most recent filing. Jones says the foundation has helped dozens of veterans since its launch.

The retreats it hosts bring special operations veterans together for outdoor experiences, peer discussion, meditation, breathwork, journalling, and group conversations about trauma and life after service. Jones says many of the veterans who attend are accustomed to handling problems on their own, and that one of the most common breakthroughs comes when participants realise they are not carrying those burdens alone. ‘We’re trying to help people understand that they’re not alone,’ he said.

Jones still lives with the physical and emotional consequences of 8 March 2020. For the next veteran who walks into a Talons Reach retreat convinced he can push through alone, that shared recognition may be the thing that shifts the trajectory.