Miami Founder Launches Phone Valet for Teens at Luxury Events

A Miami entrepreneur has built a phone valet for teens and adults at bar mitzvahs, weddings, and celebrity parties, after watching a generation of children spend entire celebrations staring at their screens rather than each other.

Karen Silberman founded The Phone Valet after her son’s bar mitzvah, where she stepped in as an impromptu third party and simply asked his friends to hand over their devices. Every one of them did. The ease of that moment convinced her that parents would pay for exactly this service.

Her LinkedIn profile lists The Phone Valet as active from January 2025, with Silberman describing herself as a ‘phone-free event concierge for exclusive and luxury celebrations’ based in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. In that time the company has expanded from Southern Florida to New York and is moving into further markets.

How the Phone Valet for Teens Came Together

The original problem was specific: at bar and bat mitzvahs, children would arrive with phones already in hand and keep them there all evening. During any pause in the music or entertainment, the default was the screen. Parents who had spent months and considerable money planning these events were left watching their children scroll rather than dance.

Silberman’s insight was that a third party could do what a parent could not. Asking her own son to surrender his phone in front of his friends would have caused a scene. Asking his friends directly, from a position of neutral authority, worked without friction. She translated that dynamic into a business model.

The service is designed to feel like a premium offering rather than a confiscation. When guests check in their phones at the valet station, they can be handed digital or disposable cameras instead, giving them a way to capture moments without defaulting to a device. Parents of younger guests are provided a dedicated emergency number through which they can reach their children if needed. No phone is held without consent: guests can retrieve their device at any point by returning to the station.

Teens Are Requesting the Service Themselves

One development Silberman did not anticipate: teenagers actively asking their parents to book The Phone Valet for their own events. Having attended phone-free gatherings, they had seen how differently their peers behaved without the distraction, and they wanted that environment reproduced, without having to be the one to police their friends themselves.

The company, which serves bar and bat mitzvahs, quinceañeras, weddings, school events, and celebrity parties, frames the service around the lead-up as much as the event itself. Clients receive language to share with guests in the days beforehand, setting expectations before anyone arrives at the door.

Silberman describes one moment at a quinceañera that stayed with her: two boys found a water bottle and started playing catch, laughing throughout. It was brief and unplanned. It was also precisely the kind of interaction that the presence of a phone in each hand would have pre-empted.

The broader context is a cultural debate that has accelerated sharply. Schools across the United States and the United Kingdom have moved to restrict or ban phones during the school day, citing concerns about attention, social development, and mental health among adolescents. Silberman’s model applies a version of that logic to social occasions, with the additional layer that guests opt in voluntarily rather than being subject to an institutional rule.

The phone valet for teens model also sidesteps the enforcer problem that makes phone restrictions difficult within families. When the instruction comes from a neutral third party operating a clearly defined service, compliance follows naturally. That structural insight is, in effect, the product.

The company is currently expanding beyond its Florida and New York base. Whether demand scales beyond the bar mitzvah circuit into broader event planning will depend on how many hosts decide that a phone-free room is worth building into the evening’s budget from the start.