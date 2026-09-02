American Airlines Elite Upgrades Harder to Get on Long-Haul Routes

American Airlines elite upgrades on some of the carrier’s longest domestic routes are about to get significantly harder to earn, with the airline confirming that from 25 August it will stop offering complimentary business-class upgrades from economy on select transcontinental and Hawaii services.

From that date, eligible AAdvantage elite members will instead be bumped to premium economy when space is available, rather than directly into business class. The airline told Business Insider that it is ‘streamlining our complimentary upgrade process to deliver a more consistent customer experience’ as it expands premium economy across more domestic routes.

What Changes for American Airlines Elite Upgrades

The affected services cover some of the busiest premium routes in the country. New York JFK to Los Angeles International and JFK to San Francisco International are included, as is Boston to LAX, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, citing the Dallas Morning News. Flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to Honolulu, Kona, and Maui, Phoenix to Honolulu, and Chicago to Honolulu and Maui are also affected.

On certain aircraft operating those routes, the business cabin in question is no more than a row of lie-flat seats. Inc. reports that some flights operate on the A321XLR, where the business cabin features lie-flat seats branded as Flagship Suites. Under the new rules, elite economy passengers will lose access to those seats as a complimentary upgrade destination.

There is an additional catch for passengers moved to premium economy on certain aircraft types. CNBC reports that American has warned: ‘In Premium Economy, some aircraft types include middle seats, so you may be assigned one if other seating options aren’t available.’

One path to a complimentary business-class upgrade remains open on those routes. The airline says elite travellers who purchase a premium economy fare outright, or who pay to upgrade from economy to premium economy, will still be eligible for a complimentary move into business class if space permits. According to the American Airlines upgrades page, systemwide upgrades are unaffected by the change and can still be applied to move passengers from Main Cabin or premium economy to the next class of service.

Passengers who already hold confirmed upgrades to business class before 25 August need not worry immediately. American Airlines’ AAdvantage programme update page states that any already-confirmed upgrades to business will be honoured provided there are no changes to the traveller’s trip. Existing upgrade requests from Main Cabin will be updated to reflect premium economy on eligible flights, with that process expected to take a few days from 25 August.

The upgrade change arrived alongside a broader set of AAdvantage revisions. Travel + Leisure reports the package also introduced a new ability to book award travel using a combination of cash and points, and extended the airline’s free onboard Wi-Fi.

A Wider Push to Protect Premium Revenue

Travel and aviation expert Zach Griff called the rollback in frequent flyer benefits ‘bad news’ in a post on X. ‘Delta will become the lone holdout to still allow space-available elite upgrades from economy to Delta One,’ Griff wrote. ‘United doesn’t allow complimentary upgrades on routes with Polaris cabins.’

Gary Leff, author of the aviation blog View from the Wing, wrote that American Airlines seems to ‘systematically be squeezing out areas’ where it is ‘likely missing out on revenue.’ He added: ‘I largely expected American to do this not just with domestic upgrades but with systemwide upgrades and for long haul international flights, about seven years ago.’

The shift fits a pattern seen across US carriers in 2026. USA TODAY reports that major US airlines have also raised checked bag fees this year amid rising operational costs, with industry experts noting carriers are seeking revenue without lifting ticket prices.

American has tightened other parts of its programme in tandem. Yahoo Finance reports that passengers who purchased Basic Economy tickets on or after 18 May 2026 are charged for seat selection and are ineligible for upgrades regardless of their elite status.

For elite members still hoping to reach business class on the affected routes, the practical test will be whether they can consistently secure a premium economy seat first, either by purchasing it or paying to upgrade, before relying on that onward move into business. The first wave of updated upgrade requests lands on 25 August.