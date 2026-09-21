Hold Down the Plus Button: The iOS 26 iMessage Photo Shortcut That Saves You Taps

The iOS 26 iMessage photo shortcut that cuts through the clutter is simpler than most users realise: press and hold the plus button, and your most recent photos and videos appear immediately, bypassing the pop-up menu entirely.

Apple’s iOS 26 brought sweeping changes to the Messages app, and not all of them feel like improvements day-to-day. The redesign, which CNBC describes as one of the biggest shifts to the iPhone’s interface since iOS 7 in 2013, replaces familiar buttons and menus with translucent ‘Liquid Glass’ elements that animate as you navigate. The aesthetic overhaul is accompanied by extra taps in places that used to be frictionless.

How the iMessage photo shortcut actually works

Open any message thread and look for the plus button at the bottom-left corner of the message field. A single tap opens a menu listing Camera, Photos, Stickers, Apple Cash, Audio, Send Later, and a growing list of apps. Hold the button down instead, and that menu disappears: you land straight in your most recent photos and videos.

From there, swipe upwards to reach your full photo library, collections, and search. Select what you need and send. That is the entire shortcut.

A second route works through the Photos app itself. Open Photos, tap Select in the top-right corner, choose the images or videos you want, then tap the Share icon in the bottom-left corner. Select Messages, enter your contact in the To field, add any text you like, and send.

What else iOS 26 changes inside Messages

The photo menu is only one part of a broader iMessage overhaul. Apple’s iOS 26 new features guide details a Photo Previews function: when your network connection is limited, Messages sends a smaller preview first and automatically follows with the full-resolution image once the connection allows. No manual re-send required.

Group conversations gain two practical additions. Typing indicators now show exactly who in the thread is about to send a message, rather than a generic ellipsis. An ‘Add Contact’ button also appears inline next to any unknown number in a group, so you can save the contact without leaving the conversation.

The plus menu itself has expanded. MacRumors reports that the Polls feature, accessible via that same plus button, lets users create a poll with up to 12 choices within any conversation. Recipients can vote and add missing options directly, without needing to leave the thread.

On the security side, Apple Support confirms that iOS 26 introduces end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging in Messages, currently in beta. Availability depends on your carrier and will roll out over time.

Compatibility is broad. According to Apple’s iOS 26 support guide, the update runs on any iPhone back to the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE (2nd generation), so the changes to Messages affect a wide base of devices, not just the most recent hardware.

The hold-down gesture is easy to miss because the single-tap behaviour is what most people reach for by instinct. The menu it opens has grown longer with each update, which means more scrolling to find Photos every time. Once the hold-down becomes habit, the extra menu stops being a problem entirely. Whether Apple surfaces this shortcut more prominently in a future update will be worth watching.