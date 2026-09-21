KeySmart SmartCard Gen 3 drops to $34 with exclusive promo code

The KeySmart SmartCard Gen 3 is available for $34 at Amazon this month, a saving of $11, after applying the exclusive promo code ZDNET20OFF at checkout. The discount runs through 31 August and stacks with any existing Amazon sale prices already applied to the listing.

The 20% code applies to more than the single card. A three-pack drops to $77 (saving $19), and a five-pack comes in at $119 (saving $31). Both the standard black Gen 3 and the Ghost variant, which has a translucent white-grey finish that reveals the card’s internal components, are included in the offer.

What the KeySmart SmartCard Gen 3 Actually Offers

The Gen 3 is built around the Atlas Gen 3 chip, which KeySmart says is 30% more energy efficient than its predecessor. That improvement pushes projected battery life from 8 months to 11 months between wireless charges. The chip also delivers 50% faster signal processing and 30% better connectivity than the previous generation.

Battery aside, the card holds an IPX8 waterproof rating, meaning it can survive submersion in up to 3.3 feet of water for one hour, according to KeySmart’s product specifications. Bluetooth range reaches 200 feet. The card is MFi-Certified and works with both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub, making it one of the few wallet trackers that covers both ecosystems without any workarounds.

In practical terms, the SmartCard is designed to slip into a wallet slot alongside cards you already carry. Its credit-card dimensions mean it adds no meaningful bulk, and there is no battery to replace: the card recharges wirelessly on any Qi pad.

How KeySmart’s SmartCard Gen 3 Holds Up in Real Use

ZDNET contributor Matthew Miller tested the card alongside his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and found the wireless charging straightforward in practice. ‘The SmartCard charges up wirelessly, so you can just set it down on your wireless charger to top it off. I like that I can use my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with reverse wireless charging to power up the card,’ Miller wrote in his review.

On the hardware itself, Miller noted: ‘There is a single integrated button on the back of the card to initiate pairing, but otherwise, it looks like a plain black credit card with some white-colored labeling on it. The onboard chime is pretty loud for such a sleek device, and you can also get pop-up left-behind notifications if you enable that in your settings.’

The left-behind alert is one of the more useful daily features. If you walk away from your wallet without the card in range, a notification fires to your phone before you have gone too far to turn back.

KeySmart backs every SmartCard with a two-year warranty, which puts it ahead of several competing wallet trackers that offer only 12 months of coverage.

The Ghost configuration is the same hardware in a different shell. Where the standard Gen 3 is a plain black card with white labelling, the Ghost shows off its internal layout through a translucent casing. The price and functionality are identical, so the choice comes down entirely to preference.

Who Should Pick This Up Before 31 August

The ZDNET20OFF code is live at Amazon from 1 to 31 August. KeySmart’s products do not go on sale frequently, and the code brings the single unit below the $35 mark that most wallet-tracker deals rarely reach for a rechargeable, dual-network card.

For anyone tracking more than one item, the three-pack at $77 works out to roughly $25.67 per card before the code is applied (the 20% is taken off the pack price at checkout), which lowers the per-unit cost further. The five-pack extends that logic for households or frequent travellers who keep cards in multiple bags.

The deal expires at the end of August. Anyone who has been holding off on switching from a non-rechargeable tracker, or who wants a second card for a travel bag, has a clear deadline to work with.