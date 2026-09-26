Best Labor Day TV Deals 2026: Samsung, LG and More on Sale

Labor Day TV deals are already live ahead of the 7 September 2026 holiday, with Best Buy offering steep discounts on premium sets from Samsung, LG, TCL, Hisense, and Insignia as part of its 60th Anniversary Sale, which runs through Sunday 23 August 2026.

The timing lines up neatly with the NFL pre-season, making it a natural moment to upgrade a living room screen before the regular season kicks off.

The Best Labor Day TV Deals Right Now

The headline offer is the Samsung R95H, down up to $1,000 to a current price of $5,500 (regularly $6,500 for the 85-inch). Samsung unveiled the R95H as the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV at CES 2026, according to the Samsung Global Newsroom. The panel works by delivering pixel-level dimming for sharp contrast and near-perfect blacks, similar in principle to OLED but using a different backlighting method.

The R95H also runs at Motion Xcelerator 165Hz and includes a Glare Free anti-reflection display, features that set it apart from Samsung’s lower-tier R85H, which uses Motion Xcelerator 144Hz and omits the anti-glare coating, according to Samsung’s support pages. The Samsung US Newsroom lists the 85-inch R95H launch price at $6,499.99, consistent with the $6,500 regular price shown in the deal listing.

The LG C6 65-inch OLED is $1,000 off, dropping to $1,700 from a regular $2,700. LG’s own product page lists the C6 as powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, with over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for what LG describes as Perfect Black and Perfect Color. Buyers can also claim a $100 NFL Shop eGift card with purchase, valid through 4 October 2026, according to the LG US product page. This year’s C6 refresh also adds LG Shield privacy, a Dynamic Sports picture mode, and an OLED screen care feature.

The TCL QM8L 65-inch is $1,100 off at $1,400, down from $2,500. TCL has fitted the QM8L with its own version of Micro RGB technology, pushing maximum brightness to 6,000 nits compared with the 5,000-nit ceiling of its predecessors.

For those who want a cinema-scale screen without a cinema-scale price, the Hisense QD5 98-inch is $1,300 off, landing at $999 from $2,300. At that size it includes a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, along with dedicated picture modes for film and gaming.

The most budget-friendly pick is the Insignia F70 65-inch, at $360 after a $540 saving from its $900 regular price. It offers 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, and built-in Alexa voice controls, making it a practical choice for a bedroom or dorm.

More TV Deals Worth Considering Before the Sale Closes

Beyond the highlighted sets, Best Buy is also discounting the LG C5 OLED 65-inch to $1,500 (saving $1,200), the LG B5 OLED 77-inch to $1,400 (saving $1,600), and the Sony Bravia 7 II 65-inch to $1,800 (saving $800). The Sony ditches OLED in favour of True RGB technology for ultra-accurate colour.

Hisense rounds out the broader list with the S7 Canvas 65-inch at $999 (saving $1,000), featuring a matte display and customisable frame, and the UR8 85-inch at $2,200 (saving $1,300), a flagship Mini LED refresh running at 180Hz.

How to Get More Out of the Best Buy Anniversary Sale

Loyalty members can stretch these discounts further. My Best Buy Plus and Total members earn 10% back in rewards on most purchases during the sale, while those approved for the My Best Buy Credit Card earned 15% back on their first day of purchases, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

On Saturday 22 August, the anniversary day itself, in-store shoppers could buy $100 Best Buy gift cards for $60 while supplies lasted, according to Mashable. Six additional in-store-only deals with limited quantities were also available that day.

The sale closes on Sunday 23 August. If any of these sets sell out before then, expect a second wave of Labor Day TV deals to surface in the days immediately before 7 September, when retailers typically refresh their promotions for the long weekend.