Before Hiring a Web Developer, Make the Project Scope Explicit

A website project can look straightforward at the outset: refresh a few pages, add a booking form or move a small business online. The work becomes harder to price and manage when those broad goals turn into detailed decisions about design, mobile layouts, integrations, content and ongoing support. A clear scope helps both the client and the developer understand what is being bought, how changes will be handled and what counts as a finished job.

That clarity matters beyond the immediate project. For a small company, a website may be its shopfront, booking desk or main source of customer information. For a public-facing organisation, confusing pages or a form that fails can make a service harder to access. Agreeing on the work before development starts is therefore a practical way to reduce avoidable delays and make the final site more useful.

Turn a broad goal into deliverables

“Build a modern website” is an aim, not a specification. Before asking for quotes, list the outcomes the site needs to deliver. These might include a set number of pages, a mobile-friendly layout, a contact form, an appointment system, a newsletter sign-up or a way for staff to update information without a developer.

For each item, describe what completion looks like. A contact form, for example, might need to collect certain fields, send submissions to a named inbox and display a confirmation message. If the site will take payments, specify the expected payment provider, products or services, and any related delivery or cancellation information. Concrete details give freelancers a fair basis for estimating time and cost.

It is also worth identifying what is not included. Copywriting, photography, domain registration, migration of old content, search optimisation and post-launch maintenance are often treated separately. If a client assumes these are part of the build while a developer has priced only the technical work, disagreement is likely even when both sides have acted in good faith.

Compare proposals on the same basis

When several people are being considered, send them the same brief and ask for proposals that explain the deliverables, schedule, price, assumptions and client responsibilities. A low quote may cover fewer pages or exclude testing and revisions; a higher one may include those tasks. The headline amount alone cannot show which offer represents better value.

Ask who will supply text and images, who approves design decisions and how quickly feedback is expected. Delayed content or approvals can move a launch date, even if the developer is ready to proceed. For projects involving a platform such as Wix, clarify whether the build uses Wix Studio, Velo or standard platform features, and whether the client will be able to manage routine updates afterwards. Osdire’s Wix developer hiring guide outlines questions to ask about costs, platform skills and vetting. Those details can help a buyer compare a proposal with the actual needs of the project rather than choosing on price alone.

Agree how changes will be handled

One of the most useful points to settle in writing is the difference between a revision and additional work. A revision adjusts an agreed deliverable—for example, changing the colour of a button or correcting a heading within the design already approved. Additional work changes or expands the original brief, such as adding a new page, building a member portal or connecting another external service.

The line is not always obvious. A design change may be small in isolation but affect several templates; a request that sounds like a quick integration may require research and testing. The contract or project plan should set out how either party raises a change, how its effect on price and timing is assessed, and whether written approval is required before the work begins. This gives the client a chance to decide whether the extra feature is worth the cost, while protecting the developer from an expanding job with no agreed payment.

Also define the included revision rounds and when they occur. For instance, a client might be able to request a consolidated set of changes after reviewing a design and another after testing a working site. Asking for one organised list of feedback is more efficient than sending conflicting requests across emails and messages.

Check the process, not just the portfolio

Examples of previous work can show a developer’s design sensibility and technical range, but they do not reveal how a project will run. Ask who will be the day-to-day contact, what tools will be used to track tasks, how often progress will be shared and what happens if a deadline is at risk. For a website that handles personal information or payments, ask what security measures, access controls and testing are included.

Before work starts, confirm ownership and access. The client should know who controls the domain, hosting, website account and any third-party services. Agree what files or credentials will be handed over at completion, and whether the developer will provide a short walkthrough. A site that only its original builder can update may create unnecessary cost and dependence later.

Visibility follows a useful site

Once a website is live, businesses often look for ways to reach people beyond existing customers. Publishing practical expertise on relevant industry websites can support that effort, but the subject should genuinely suit the audience. A software company, for example, might explain a technical change in plain language, share lessons from a development project or discuss how organisations can assess a tool. A directory such as iCopify’s software publishing listings can help identify websites and blogs in the software niche; the value of any placement still depends on editorial fit and the usefulness of the article.

Whether a site is being built for a retailer, consultant or community service, the same basic discipline applies: define the need, agree the boundaries and keep decisions visible. A written scope will not prevent every change, but it can make changes deliberate, costs easier to understand and the finished website more likely to serve the people who rely on it.

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