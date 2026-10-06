HP OmniBook 3 Deal at Best Buy Bundles a 43-inch TV for Under $100

The HP OmniBook 3 deal at Best Buy has cut the price of the 16-inch laptop to $680, a saving of $620, and lets shoppers add a 43-inch Toshiba smart TV for just $99 as part of a back-to-school bundle.

The discount works out to nearly 50% off the laptop alone, putting a machine with a 16-inch 2K touchscreen, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD within reach of students and home workers who would otherwise pay considerably more for comparable specs.

What the HP OmniBook 3 Deal Gets You

Announced at CES 2026 and made available from February of that year at a starting price of $499.99, the OmniBook 3 sits at the entry level of HP’s OmniBook lineup. According to HP’s own model comparison, it is designed for students, basic office work, and web browsing.

The 16-inch display uses a 16:10 aspect ratio on an IPS panel with touch support. The USB Type-C port runs at 10 Gbps signalling and supports USB Power Delivery 3.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, according to the Best Buy product Q&A.

HP ranked first among computer brands in the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index, ahead of all major desktop, laptop, and tablet competitors, as stated on the same Best Buy listing by HP’s own team.

Bundle Options and Battery Life

Under the bonnet sits an Intel Core Ultra 7 255U processor: 12 cores, 12 MB of L3 cache, and a 15 W TDP, as set out in HP’s maintenance and service guide. The low TDP is central to the laptop’s efficiency story, and HP claimed up to 45 hours of battery life at the CES 2026 launch.

In real-world testing by ZDNET reviewer Cesar Cadenas, the OmniBook 3 achieved 28 hours on a single charge, well short of HP’s headline figure but enough to rank it among the longest-lasting Windows laptops ZDNET has tested. Fast charging can restore the battery to 50% in as little as 45 minutes.

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth connectivity are both included. An integrated webcam and dual-array microphones handle video calls without external accessories.

To claim the TV bundle, navigate to the OmniBook 3 page on Best Buy, click the ‘Special Offers’ button beneath the list price, and select ‘School essentials under $100.’ The site builds the combined cart automatically with all discounts applied.

The Toshiba TV is not the only add-on available at that price point. Shoppers can instead choose a 27-inch LG monitor, an Insignia mini-fridge, a pair of Skullcandy over-ear headphones, or a Lenovo Idea Tab 11-inch tablet, all for $99.

Deal pricing is subject to sell-out or expiry at any time. Anyone outfitting a dorm room or home office from scratch will want to move quickly; once stock clears at this price, the OmniBook 3’s original $1,300 retail will return.