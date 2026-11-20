UK public sector borrowing was £17.0 billion in October, £0.8 billion (5.2 per cent) more than in the same month last year, as spending grew by more than income, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The ONS said the rise was partly down to higher debt interest costs.

Its monthly bulletin put central government debt interest payable at £11.2 billion, £2.8 billion (33.4 per cent) more than in October 2025 and the highest October figure since monthly records began in 1997.

Of that £11.2 billion, £4.2 billion was the inflation-related uplift on index-linked gilts, which mainly reflected a 0.6 per cent rise in the Retail Prices Index between July and August 2026.

October borrowing of £17.0 billion is third-highest on record

The October figure was the third-highest for the month since records began in 1993, behind 2024 and 2020, without adjusting for inflation. It was also £0.8 billion above the Office for Budget Responsibility’s March 2026 monthly forecast, mainly because central government borrowed more than forecast.

Central government borrowing was £20.8 billion, broadly unchanged from £20.9 billion a year earlier. Receipts rose £6.7 billion to £93.6 billion, with income-related taxes contributing most, but current expenditure rose £7.0 billion to £99.3 billion.

Local government borrowed £1.2 billion, down from £1.4 billion. Public corporations recorded a net surplus of £4.9 billion, against £6.1 billion a year earlier.

The current budget deficit, which covers day-to-day spending, was £11.9 billion in October. That compares with £11.6 billion a year earlier.

Borrowing in the year so far £7.3 billion lower

Borrowing in the financial year to October was £111.3 billion, £7.3 billion (6.1 per cent) less than in the same period last year but £3.3 billion above the OBR’s March forecast.

That was 3.5 per cent of GDP, 0.3 percentage points lower than a year earlier, and the 14th-highest April-to-October figure since 1993.

The year-to-date current budget deficit was £72.9 billion, £8.6 billion (10.5 per cent) less than a year earlier. Central government spending was £11.4 billion above forecast, including £5.7 billion more debt interest than expected.

The central government net cash requirement, the cash raised from financial markets, was £15.5 billion in October. That was £6.2 billion (28.5 per cent) less than the £21.7 billion of October 2025.

A £1.5 billion lower quarterly payment from HM Treasury to the Bank of England’s Asset Purchase Facility Fund did not affect overall borrowing, the ONS said.

Net debt at 95.8 per cent of GDP

Public sector net debt was provisionally estimated at £3,058.3 billion at the end of October, £161.6 billion more than a year earlier. Debt first passed £3 trillion in September 2026.

Net debt was equivalent to 95.8 per cent of GDP, 1.9 percentage points higher than last year, 0.4 percentage points above the OBR’s March forecast and at levels last seen in the early 1960s. The ONS said debt grew faster than GDP at current prices.

Public sector net financial liabilities, a wider measure and one of the government’s fiscal targets, were £2,696.2 billion, or 84.5 per cent of GDP, 2.4 percentage points higher than a year earlier.

Earlier estimates were revised. Borrowing for the financial year to September was cut by £3.6 billion to £94.3 billion, while net debt at the end of September was raised by £6.4 billion to £3,011.4 billion.

The ONS said it could not yet compare the figures with the OBR’s October 2026 forecast, published on 28 October, because the monthly profiles are not available.

In a separate article on methods, it said measures announced in the 2026 Autumn Budget will be reflected in the public sector finances from the dates when their terms apply.

The same article said Help to Buy Equity Loan revisions will raise net financial liabilities by around £12.9 billion at the end of March 2026, with net debt unaffected. The next public sector finances release is due on 22 December 2026.