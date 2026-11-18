More than half a million frail and vulnerable people in England will get a dedicated care team by April 2027, the Health Secretary said on Wednesday.

Yvette Cooper announced the Neighbourhood Support Teams in a speech at the King’s Fund annual conference. The Department of Health and Social Care puts the eventual number of patients at 1.8 million, though it also describes the group as nearly two million.

The first target is at least 1 per cent of the population in England, which the department says is more than half a million people, by April 2027. The service is to expand in later years to reach more of those at greatest risk.

The NHS will be required to identify the most vulnerable people in its communities, including frail older people, people with dementia, those in care homes and people approaching the end of life.

One care plan and a 24-hour number for each patient

Each person enrolled will have a named team working with their existing GP, and one tailored care plan covering medicines, treatment, therapy and support at home.

Plans include regular reviews and, where appropriate, remote monitoring to spot problems early. If a crisis occurs, the team is to coordinate the response, including help to get home promptly and safely after hospital treatment.

Patients, their families and professionals supporting them are also due to get a single number to call at any hour, but only "in time". No date has been given for it.

The teams will bring together GPs, community health services, mental health services, social care and voluntary organisations in every neighbourhood. Integrated Care Boards will stay accountable for commissioning community support.

Cooper said the change would move vulnerable people from navigating fragmented services themselves to "a team that knows them, looks out for them and takes responsibility for their care". She described it as a down payment on a National Care Service.

Savings of more than £1 billion a year are estimates

The department estimates that earlier support could cut around 4.3 million bed-days and produce net NHS savings of more than £1 billion a year. The department’s summary of the plan gives the bed-day reduction as around 4 million.

Both figures are estimates. They rest on the fact that around 3 to 5 per cent of the population account for approximately 70 per cent of emergency bed days.

The teams will not receive new money. They will be funded by using existing NHS budgets differently, with local NHS leaders prioritising current funding. Savings from fewer avoidable admissions and shorter stays are to be reinvested in community care as the service grows.

Primary Care Networks have already begun identifying people at greatest risk and putting up-to-date care plans in place. A separate £40 million government-funded programme will give up to 300,000 people more proactive GP support this winter.

Dr Emma Rowland, NHS executive director for performance and delivery, said the aim was to be there for vulnerable patients and their families "around the clock" and to free up beds.

Two health bodies welcome plan for 1 per cent of population

Dr Deb Gompertz, vice president for policy at the British Geriatrics Society, said the society warmly welcomed the initiative. She called reducing avoidable admissions and long stays through support closer to home "an excellent step in the right direction", and said the society wanted to hear more on how it would be implemented across England.

Ruth Rankine, director of primary care, community and neighbourhood health at the NHS Alliance, also welcomed the plan. She said the ambition now had to become "a sustainable model, which builds on what is already working at a local level".

Rankine added that, with an ageing population, success would depend on empowering local NHS teams to identify those most in need.

The teams will sit at the centre of the government’s forthcoming strategy for Urgent, Emergency and Planned Care.