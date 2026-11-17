Ofgem said on Tuesday it is consulting on its minded-to position on a second early construction funding request for the Eastern Green Link 4 power cable.

The request comes from National Grid Electricity Transmission and Scottish Power Transmission, which are developing the project together. Responses can be emailed to Ofgem’s transmission acceleration team by 20 December 2026, according to the regulator’s consultation notice.

The application covers strategic land purchases, early enabling works and early procurement commitments. Ofgem said the money is meant to let permitted work go ahead before the project has planning consent.

The link is a proposed 2GW high-voltage direct current connection with about 529km of marine cable and around 100km of underground cable in England, the consultation paper said.

Ofgem approved a first round of early construction funding for the project in December 2025. The new request is for a further 1.5 per cent of forecast project cost, which would take the total early construction allowance to 14.6 per cent.

That sits below the 20 per cent ceiling that Ofgem’s guidance sets for each project, unless it agrees otherwise.

The regulator said its decisions on this funding aim to let projects move at pace where that serves consumers, while protecting them from “disproportionate exposure to irrecoverable costs” if a project does not go ahead as planned.

The paper also notes that the cable corridor is shared with Eastern Green Link 3, and that EGL4 is liable for 50 per cent of its cost.

Ofgem does not pay the network companies directly. They raise the money themselves, and the regulator has said a full efficiency assessment of early costs takes place at project assessment stage.

Costs judged efficient are recovered through allowed revenues, which are paid for through network charges that are included in consumer bills. Costs judged inefficient will not be allowed.

Its earlier decision covered three linked projects: Eastern Green Link 3, Eastern Green Link 4 and the Grimsby to Walpole line.

That decision cited a cost benefit analysis indicating a £3 billion to £6 billion benefit to consumers compared with the original network design. It was based on the companies’ central case assumptions.

Eastern Green Link 4 has so far been granted 13 per cent of updated project costs in early construction funding and 2.5 per cent in pre-construction funding. The target delivery date for it and for Eastern Green Link 3 is August 2034.

Beatrice Filkin, Ofgem’s Director of Major Projects, said at that earlier decision: “We’re neither handing TOs blank cheques nor greenlighting the projects themselves”. She added that planning decisions rest with the relevant planning authorities.

Ofgem said it wants views from consumer groups, people affected by the projects, those interested in transmission costs, and transmission owners, and that it also welcomes responses from the public.

It said the award of funding does not influence planning outcomes, and that comments on route or design belong in the planning process.

A separate consultation on the second funding request for Eastern Green Link 3 closes on 30 November 2026.