Antibiotic sales for UK animals rose 2 per cent in the latest year but stay 56 per cent below 2014 levels, the Veterinary Medicines Directorate said on Tuesday.

The figures come from the latest UK Veterinary Antibiotic Resistance and Sales Surveillance report, which describes both sales and resistance levels in animals as broadly stable. The 2 per cent increase compares 2025 with 2024.

Some farming sectors made further progress. Antibiotic use in poultry reared for meat was the lowest recorded, while use in pigs fell 11 per cent on the previous year to its second lowest level on record.

The antibiotics considered most important for treating serious infections in people account for less than 0.5 per cent of sales for food-producing animals. The directorate said resistance in livestock remains substantially below historic levels.

Antimicrobial resistance happens when bacteria develop the ability to survive medicines designed to kill them, making infections harder to treat. The directorate describes it as a growing global health concern affecting people, pets and farm animals.

Abi Seager, the directorate’s chief executive, credited farmers and vets for the fall in sales over the past decade.

“Antibiotics save lives, and using them responsibly helps preserve their effectiveness for when they are needed.”

She said there was more to do, and that resistance monitoring is being expanded to dogs and cats.

For the first time, the report includes verified resistance results for four important bacteria that cause disease in cats and dogs. The results were provided by the University of Liverpool through the directorate’s Private Laboratories Initiative.

The initiative was set up in 2024 to improve how private veterinary laboratories share resistance data with government. There are 26 private laboratories now taking part.

The report covers the second year of the UK’s National Action Plan on antimicrobial resistance, which runs from 2024 to 2029.

The farming industry published its own results alongside the government figures. James Russell, Agri Chair of Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture (RUMA), said the group’s Targets Task Force report charts the first year of the third cycle of livestock antibiotic use targets.

He said that across many sectors progress against targets had been encouraging. Several sectors had held use at historically low levels or reached their lowest to date, he said, while some had seen increases to respond to disease outbreaks.

Russell said the resistance findings matter because they help show that responsible stewardship is making a difference.

The headline figure rests on sales, which veterinary pharmaceutical companies submit to the directorate each year. The directorate then calculates the volume of active antibiotic ingredient sold, as set out in the published surveillance methods.

The directorate says that because not all antibiotics sold will be used, sales figures are generally an overestimate of use. Many antibiotics are authorised for several species, so sales data cannot show how much is used in each sector or species.

Separate use data from producers, feed companies and veterinary practice records cover the meat poultry, laying hen, pig, gamebird, salmon and trout sectors. Some ruminant and equine data are also included.

Resistance is tracked through two programmes. One is a UK-wide, representative programme sampling healthy livestock at slaughter, which tests for bacteria such as Salmonella and Escherichia coli that can pass between animals and people.

The other is a clinical surveillance programme in England and Wales, which relies on farmers and vets voluntarily submitting diagnostic samples.