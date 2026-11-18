UK consumer price inflation rose to 3.6 per cent in the 12 months to October from 3.5 per cent in September, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) stood at 3.7 per cent, against 3.6 per cent in September.

The Retail Prices Index (RPI) rose by 4.2 per cent over the year, compared with 3.9 per cent in September, the largest of the three increases.

The ONS time series also gives the index levels for October, with 2015 set at 100. The CPI all-items index was 144.9 and the CPIH index was 144.6. The RPI, which uses January 1987 as its base, was 424.5.

The RPI is labelled as not a National Statistic.

CPIH includes housing components that the CPI leaves out, including owner occupiers’ housing costs. That can mean the biggest contributions to the two rates come from different parts of the economy.

In September, transport made the largest contribution to the CPI rate, at 0.94 percentage points. For CPIH the largest was housing and household services, at 1.39 percentage points, with owner occupiers’ housing costs making a large upward contribution.

The 2026 weights for CPIH and CPI were calculated using national accounts household final consumption expenditure data for 2024, which the ONS describes as its most complete estimate of household spending available when the weights were updated.

The government’s Great British Summer Savings scheme, announced on 21 May 2026, ended on 1 September. The ONS said in its September release that the reversal was likely to have pushed up prices for cultural events, historic monuments and cinema admissions.

It added that this did not appear to have had a substantial overall effect on headline consumer inflation.

That release also showed the CPI had risen from 3.1 per cent in August to 3.5 per cent in September, and CPIH from 3.3 per cent to 3.6 per cent. October’s figures are higher again, though by smaller margins for the CPI and CPIH.

The CPI and CPIH figures are accredited official statistics, which the Office for Statistics Regulation has independently reviewed against the Code of Practice for Statistics.

The UK Statistics Authority said accredited official statistics are those the regulator has confirmed comply with the code’s standards of trustworthiness, quality and value. The statute calls them National Statistics.

The ONS also publishes Household Costs Indices, which reflect how different types of household experience price changes and differ from CPIH and CPI. The most recent quarterly set covers April to June 2026.

The next consumer price inflation release is due on 16 December 2026.