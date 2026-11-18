The MHRA has secured Office for Life Sciences funding for AdvanceGxP, a service giving developers of new medicines manufacturing technologies earlier regulatory support, announced on Tuesday.

Science, Innovation and Investment Minister Chris McDonald announced the funding in his closing speech at the inaugural DIA-MHRA Global Summit in London on 17 November, part of London Life Sciences Week.

The MHRA said AdvanceGxP will initially focus on advanced manufacturing technologies. These include personalised treatments made at or near hospitals and clinics, manufacturing in space, and the use of AI, robotics and automation.

The aim is to let innovators raise regulatory and quality questions earlier, reducing the risk of avoidable redesign and delays later in development.

The agency said new technologies can raise questions about how established Good Practice standards for medicines manufacturing apply, and the service will give developers earlier access to specialist expertise on them.

According to the MHRA’s guidance on the service, AdvanceGxP will complement existing MHRA services and formal inspection.

It will not be an inspection or pre-inspection clearance, will not prescribe a particular technical solution, and will not guarantee a future regulatory or inspection outcome.

There will be no charge during the testing and pilot phases. The MHRA said any future charges will be based on evidence from those phases and communicated before they are introduced. Fees for other chargeable MHRA services will still apply where organisations use them.

The funding will let the MHRA recruit a new specialist team. That team will decide how organisations access the service, which technologies and projects are prioritised, and how it connects with existing MHRA support.

Initial capacity will be limited while the approach is tested. The agency said that work will inform how the service could operate sustainably and potentially broaden in future.

AdvanceGxP is not yet open for applications, and eligibility criteria are still being developed.

The MHRA is inviting organisations working on a novel or potentially disruptive medicines technology, an application for AI, or a sustainability element to chemistry, manufacture and controls to register interest and help test the service.

Registering is not an application for regulatory advice and does not guarantee a place in the pilot. Some registrants may be invited to focus or test groups. The MHRA said further details will follow over the coming weeks.

McDonald said AdvanceGxP “will help innovators navigate regulation more smoothly”. MHRA Chief Executive Lawrence Tallon said giving developers practical support earlier “can help solve problems before they cause delays”.

Kenan Poleo, director of the Office for Life Sciences, said the service would give companies “greater confidence” to develop and manufacture new technologies in the UK, as competition for life sciences investment intensifies.

The MHRA said the service supports the government’s Life Sciences Sector Plan, which aims to make the UK the leading life sciences economy in Europe by 2030 and third globally by 2035, behind only the United States and China.

It also reflects the MHRA Strategy to 2030, which says advances such as AI, cell and gene therapies and personalised medicines require new approaches to manufacturing oversight.