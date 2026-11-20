Only around 37 per cent of 2 and 3 year olds have had the free NHS flu vaccine, the UK Health Security Agency said on Thursday, as flu positivity rose to 11.4 per cent.

The agency’s latest figures put positivity across all age groups at 11.4 per cent up to Sunday 15 November, compared with 8.3 per cent the previous Sunday.

The weekly flu-like illness consultation rate in participating GP practices rose to 9.0 per 100,000 from 7.3 per 100,000 a week earlier.

The highest rates were among the youngest children: 13.6 per 100,000 in under-1s and 13.1 per 100,000 in 1 to 4 year olds.

UKHSA said flu levels are still low but are creeping up. Its weekly winter virus bulletin said levels are now similar to this time last year.

The overall flu hospitalisation rate for the week of 9 to 15 November was 4.68 per 100,000, up from 3.76 per 100,000 the previous week.

Data for that week showed young children among the age groups most affected. Daily emergency department attendances for acute respiratory infection were highest among 1 to 4 year olds in England.

The proportion of daily emergency department attendances for influenza-like illness was highest in under-4s.

Dr Suzanna McDonald, Flu Vaccination Programme Lead at UKHSA, said children under 5 or with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable to severe illness and complications such as pneumonia.

She said it was “a real concern that so many young children are left unprotected against flu every winter, with many thousands ending up in hospital, some in intensive care”.

McDonald added that vaccinating 2 and 3 year olds and school-aged children protects them directly and also stops the virus spreading to younger siblings and wider family members at greater risk.

Dame Diana Johnson, Minister of State for Public Health and Patient Safety, said the free vaccine “can help keep them out of hospital this winter”.

UKHSA said children under 5 have one of the highest rates of hospital admission for flu, with 6,000 hospitalised in winter 2022-23.

The agency said flu usually peaks in December and January, often around Christmas, and expects levels to rise further with more indoor socialising and colder weather.

Children aged 2 and 3 can have the nasal spray at their GP practice or some community pharmacies. School-aged children are offered it at school.

Those who miss it at school will be able to get the spray at some community pharmacies from 1 December.

Booked appointments and walk-in sessions are available at pharmacies, GP practices and community drop-in clinics. Appointments can be made through the NHS App, a GP practice, online or by calling 119.

The figures come from UKHSA’s national flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports for England, which are regulated by the Office for Statistics Regulation.