The government confirmed on Thursday that it will rewrite the UK legal definition of gene therapy so synthetic genetic material and genome-editing products fall inside it.

The change would let these products be regulated under the existing advanced therapies framework. Gene therapies are one type of advanced therapy medicinal product, a category of medicines based on genes, tissues or cells.

Under the revised approach, a product will count as a gene therapy medicinal product if its active substance contains a recombinant or synthetic nucleic acid that undergoes transcription or translation. It will also count if its mechanism of action involves sequence specific genome editing.

Julian Beach, MHRA Executive Director Operations, said the proposals “address a gap in the current definition” and give developers a clearer route to licensing and more certainty about the requirements they must meet.

The existing approval process and the standards for safety, quality and efficacy remain unchanged. Medicines already licensed will not need to be reclassified.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) made the same commitments when it opened the consultation on 11 May. It said then that the updated definition would not alter the approval process or the classification of products already licensed.

The definitions were originally developed in 2007, when treatments were based on a smaller range of technologies. Current law describes a gene therapy medicinal product as a biological medicinal product containing a recombinant nucleic acid, with an effect that relates directly to that sequence.

The consultation material said that requirement to be biological in origin excludes synthetic nucleic acid constructs that function identically to biologically derived therapies. It also excludes products where genetic modification provides a crucial safety or manufacturing function.

That mismatch between regulatory terminology and modern science can lead to classification uncertainty, inconsistent oversight and barriers for developers, which ultimately affects patient access, according to the consultation material.

Vaccines against infectious diseases are excluded from the gene therapy definition in current law. Keeping that exclusion was one of five proposals put to respondents.

The MHRA ran the six-week consultation jointly with the Department of Health in Northern Ireland. It closed on 22 June.

The outcome shows 48 responses in total. The 83 per cent support figure means 40 of those 48 responses backed the proposed changes.

Five responses, or 10 per cent, disagreed or strongly disagreed. Respondents included pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, NHS organisations, patient groups and professional bodies.

The two bodies said they consider there is strong stakeholder support and intend to proceed with secondary legislation to implement the revised definitions.

The government made the announcement at the inaugural DIA-MHRA Global Summit, held in London on 16 and 17 November as part of London Life Sciences Week. The MHRA and the Drug Information Association hosted the summit.

The legislation will amend the Human Medicines Regulations 2012. It remains subject to international notification procedures and parliamentary approval before it can take effect.