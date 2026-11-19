Anna Dixon MP has been appointed Champion for Unpaid Carers on Thursday, Carers Rights Day, to give millions of carers a stronger voice in government.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the Champion will listen to carers, work with their organisations and engage across government. She will also work directly with carers so their experiences help shape the national care service.

Yvette Cooper, the Health and Social Care Secretary, said the appointment was important “making sure their voices are always heard in government”.

Dixon said carers often act at “high personal, physical and financial cost”. She said that, as former chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Carers, she knew the importance of “joined-up action across health, social care, welfare and employment”.

Nearly one in 10 people in England is an unpaid carer, according to the department. It said carers can struggle to keep up careers or education, to look after their own health, including loneliness and isolation, and to take breaks from caring.

The appointment builds on the government’s unpaid carers action plan, which has 42 actions across health, social care, education, employment and social security.

They include new support through the NHS App, clearer information on carers’ rights, stronger workplace support and earlier action to identify young carers.

The Secretary of State had earlier set out plans to appoint a champion, in announcements that also promised an adult social care workforce plan by the end of the year.

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, welcomed the appointment and said that with major reforms to adult social care on the horizon it was “a significant opportunity to put carers’ voices and experiences at the heart of government decision-making”.

Michelle Dyson, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Society, said people caring for someone with dementia report “a lower quality of life than carers overall”, while a third provide over 100 hours of care every week.

The government pointed to steps it has already taken. It raised the Carer’s Allowance earnings limit by more than £2,750 in two years, the largest increase since the 1970s.

Universal Credit and Pension Credit provide an additional £2,500 a year to 1.1 million unpaid carers through the carer element and carer addition.

The Champion’s work will sit alongside the national care service. In September, Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that a fully funded service providing free personal care for older people, based on need rather than ability to pay, would be established in the next Parliament.

Baroness Casey’s independent commission is due to report in summer 2027.

Separately, the government is reviewing how carer’s leave has been implemented and whether employment rights for unpaid carers need improving. A public consultation covering England, Scotland and Wales, which also looked at parents of seriously ill children, closed on 1 September 2026.

It was accompanied by Verian research based on interviews with 50 unpaid carers.

The government intends to publish the review’s findings, with its response to the consultation, in early 2027.